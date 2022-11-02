Woodland Hills: Voter Attempts To Drop Off Ballot And Finds Keys Left Inside The Lock Of The County Ballot Drop-Off Box

By

This is why you go to the polls or voting center on November 8. Your ballot if dropped off, even at a library, is not safe.

“This morning we received a video from California where we can see that a voter in Woodland Hills finds both keys to the ballot drop box in the locks when dropping off the ballot. The voter did the right thing and called it in, an hour + later the keys were still in the same spot.

Video below:00:09

The registrar’s office asked the voter to take the keys out and bring them into the library. “Safe and secure” while “saving democracy” is how they do down in Los Angeles.

How many boxes do this key work on?

On every ballot drop box in the county!

What did the mainstream media do?

They decided to tell their fake story again!”

Voter Attempts To Drop Off Ballot And Finds Keys Left Inside The Lock Of The County Ballot Drop-Off Box – The “Reaction” Of The Authorities Makes Things Even Worse

Michelle McKennie, USA Supremem 11/2/22

We’re already seeing an example of either gross negligence or deliberate tomfoolery regarding early voting.

Here’s more from CBS:

“Thanks to the immediate actions taken by the voter to contact our office, we coordinated and secured the pick-up of the keys,” said L.A. County Registrar Dean Logan. “There is no indication that the box was opened or that there was any interference prior to retrieving the keys and securing the box.”

Following this lapse in protocols, the registrar said that it taking the matter seriously and are “taking corrective action.”

“All ballot retrieval teams have been informed of the incident with reinforcement to follow all pickup protocols and to follow checklist requirements,” said Logan.

As the story unfolds, it grows evident that librarians are now voting safety and security gatekeepers. Probably to their surprise.

Unlike the mainstream media

Red State Review: For reasons unknown, whoever was responsible for taking the ballots from the dropbox managed to walk away, presumably with the ballots contained therein … yet left the keys in the lock. A good citizen saw the keys and contacted the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office. “Oh wow, thanks, we’re on it.” An hour went by, and the keys were still there. The citizen again contacted the Los Angeles Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk office. “Just leave them with the librarian.” (The box was outside a library.)