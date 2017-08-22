By

The Democrats South forced a Civil War to defend slavery. Democrats founded the KKK. Democrat President put into concentration camps ten thousands Asian citizens, promoted segregation and even ran for the U.S. Senate as a segregation candidate and even in the White House used the “N-word” as part of most statements. “Why is it then these very same voices refuse to acknowledge the deeply racist history of the Democrat Party? Where is the cry to destroy all the monuments devoted to figures like Woodrow Wilson, FDR, Lyndon Johnson, and Robert Byrd? Wilson was a determined segregationist who, when president of Princeton, maintained the “whites only” pedigree. This segregationist attitude persisted throughout the federal government during his time as POTUS. Wilson is revered by modern-era Democrats and Princeton continues to honor him with a college in his name – a college that ironically, wouldn’t admit black students if Wilson’s own rules of exclusion continued today. The University of Texas in the dead of night took down a confederate statue—will they change the name of the Lyndon Baines Johnson Library on campus based on his bigotry and life long hatred of blacks? Why not!

Woodrow Wilson. FDR. Lyndon Johnson. Robert Byrd. ALL Democrats. ALL Racists.

Posted on August 20, 2017 by DCWhispers,

POTUS Trump was proven right yet again. Just 24-hours after asking the media where the movement to destroy historical monuments would end – including tearing down those honoring figures like George Washington and Thomas Jefferson, far left voices like Al Sharpton and others among within the media were demanding that very thing.

Why is it then these very same voices refuse to acknowledge the deeply racist history of the Democrat Party? Where is the cry to destroy all the monuments devoted to figures like Woodrow Wilson, FDR, Lyndon Johnson, and Robert Byrd?

Wilson was a determined segregationist who, when president of Princeton, maintained the “whites only” pedigree. This segregationist attitude persisted throughout the federal government during his time as POTUS. Wilson is revered by modern-era Democrats and Princeton continues to honor him with a college in his name – a college that ironically, wouldn’t admit black students if Wilson’s own rules of exclusion continued today.

FDR, the father of the American welfare state which has enslaved millions of minorities, initiated a federal roundup of Asian-Americans who were then herded into internment camps during World War II, one of the most far-reaching human rights violations in 20th Century U.S. history. What of the FDR memorial? Is that to stand as well?

Lyndon Johnson? Oh my. Where to begin! Johnson was a profligate user of the N-word. He said it loudly and often, including directly to Whit House staff, a practice which made clear his attitude toward black Americans who he equated to “children” who he also described as “uppity n*ggers” during his time as POTUS. The Civil Rights Acts was described by Johnson as “the n*gger bill.”

Senator Robert Byrd was a former member of the KKK. Late in life he spoke of this time as a “mistake” while the media dismissed it as a “youthful discretion.” This was done in part at the urging of the then-Bill Clinton administration. Byrd and the Clintons had a long history with Hillary Clinton going so far as to call him her mentor.

The facts don’t support the “youthful indiscretion” claim, though. All one need do is look at Byrd’s attempt to filibuster the 1964 Civil Rights Act where the former Klansman leader was clearly showing his ongoing support for segregation.

History repeatedly confirms the truth. When it comes to this nation’s racist past, it is the Democrat Party that most often and most recently dedicated itself to that divisive and destructive cause.