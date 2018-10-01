By

Thanks to President Trump and the Republican Congress, California will get an expansion of the Shasta Dam. It should be noted that the Democrats, led by Governor Brown OPPOSED this—they prefer government created water shortages. Even though California voted against Trump by a wide margin, he is not throwing us to the dogs—he is doing what he can to protect us—unlike Brown and his buddies. “Earlier this year Congress set aside about $20 million for pre-construction work and design on the dam raise. Raising the height of the dam 18½ feet will allow the bureau to store an additional 630,000 acre-feet of water in Shasta Lake. The dam currently holds about 4.5 million acre-feet, so the raise would add 14 percent to the lake’s capacity. An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water for a family of four for a year. In addition to raising the height of the dam, the project also includes raising the height of the approaches to the dam. The roundabout on the east side of the dam will need to be removed and replaced with a new approach, he said. The three drum gates on the spillway will be replaced with eight vertical gates. The massive temperature curtain on the lake side of the dam will have to be removed and raised, Bader said. All of this could have be done a few years ago when the California voters gave Sacramento the money for this and other water projects==but Brown and the Democrats prefer fish to people and REFUSED to fix or expand this dam. The Oroville dam and others. We do not have a lack of water, we have a surplus of government.

Work begins on raising the height of Shasta Dam

Damon Arthur , Redding Record Searchlight, 9/26/18

Nathan Morgan has been hanging over the side of side of Shasta Dam recently — sometimes upside down — making marks on the side of the dam.

Morgan is part of a U.S. Bureau of Reclamation crew drilling holes in the side and on the top of the dam to test the strength of the concrete.

The drilling is part of the prep work to raise the height of the dam 18½ feet.

The bureau plans to drill about 70 holes in the dam over the next few weeks, said Don Bader, the bureau’s area manager. The crew will also be drilling into the bedrock beneath the dam, he said.

They need to drill the holes to test the concrete to determine whether it is strong enough to bear the weight of the 18½-foot cap on the dam.

“They’re finding out the concrete is very hard,” Bader said.

The concrete includes 8-inch to 10-inch chunks of rock mined from the Sacramento River. The rocks were hauled by conveyer belt from Turtle Bay to the dam construction site where they were mixed with the cement.

Crews are drilling nearly 50 holes on top of the dam and numerous holes on both sides of the dam.

On Thursday, Morgan wore a harness and hung by a rope over the side of the dam as he and the rest of the crew determined where the rebar was in the concrete. After locating the rebar they marked a drill spot to avoid hitting the metal rebar, said Henry Garcia, construction manager for the bureau.

Earlier this year Congress set aside about $20 million for pre-construction work and design on the dam raise.

Raising the height of the dam 18½ feet will allow the bureau to store an additional 630,000 acre-feet of water in Shasta Lake. The dam currently holds about 4.5 million acre-feet, so the raise would add 14 percent to the lake’s capacity.

An acre-foot is about 326,000 gallons, enough water for a family of four for a year.

In addition to raising the height of the dam, the project also includes raising the height of the approaches to the dam. The roundabout on the east side of the dam will need to be removed and replaced with a new approach, he said.

The three drum gates on the spillway will be replaced with eight vertical gates. The massive temperature curtain on the lake side of the dam will have to be removed and raised, Bader said.

The temperature curtain lets dam operators move deeper, colder water through the dam and into the Sacramento River, where it is needed downstream by winter-run chinook salmon for spawning.

The bureau plans to award a contract to raise the dam in December 2019 and work would begin shortly thereafter, Bader said. The project is expected to be complete by 2024, the bureau said.

Putting a new cap on the dam is only about 20 percent of the $1.4 billion cost of raising the dam, Bader said.

Because the shoreline of the lake will also rise, numerous bridges, roads, campgrounds and resorts along the lake will also need to be moved to higher ground.

Some groups have remained opposed to raising the dam because of the higher lake level. The state of California has been opposed to the dam raise because it would further inundate the McCloud River, which is protected under state law.

The Winnemem Wintu Tribe has also opposed raising the height of the dam because the higher lake level would destroy sacred ceremonial sites.

Bader said the bureau has been working with tribal representatives, as well as the state and business owners around the lake.

Howard Jones, who owns Sugarloaf Cottages Resort in Lakehead, said he has been in meetings with the bureau and U.S. Rep. Doug LaMalfa, R-Richvale.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation increases the outflow of water from Shasta Dam on Feb. 22, 2017. Wochit

“Things sort of changed when they allocated the $20 million. That put things in high gear,” he said.

Matt Doyle, general manager at Lake Shasta Caverns, agreed that it appears the project is going forward. After decades of public meetings and planning sessions, the dam raise seems to be going forward, he said.

MUSIC CONCERT: Redd Sun Festival becomes Carr Fire benefit that could raise $250,000

“I’m confident in saying that the horse has left the stable,” Doyle said.

Sugarloaf would be inundated by the higher lake level, he said, so his business would either need to be moved or bought out.

The bureau has been studying the idea of raising the dam since the 1980s, so Jones said he is eager to find out if the work will actually begin.

“After having this hanging over our heads for the past decade all I want is a ‘Yes, we’re going to do it’ or a ‘No we’re not,’” Jones said. “Everybody in the whole town (of Lakehead) is in limbo. My gut feeling is it’s going to happen, and when it does Lakehead will be changed forever.”

Bader said Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke has said that as part of the dam raise, he wants to see more recreation on the lake.

“Our secretary has made it abundantly clear he wants to enhance recreational opportunities on the lake,” Bader said.