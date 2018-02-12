Worthless Film Industry “Code of Conduct Against Sexual Predators

By

The film industry is on record in support of protecting criminals from foreign countries, illegal aliens. It has no problem defending and funding the most corrupt presidential candidate in history, Hillary Clinton. This is an industry that opposes tax cuts for the middle class but demands tax credits for itself. Want to support the destruction of Israel? Listen to the denizens of Hollywood—even the Jewish members. Now these hypocrites, who have protected sexual predators like Kevin Spacey and Harvey Weinstein for decades, has a “code of conduct”. Of course, break it and there is no punishment. But it sounds good. “The code, which was released late Saturday, provides a four-pronged approach dubbed “The Four Pillars of Change,” that focuses on rules and guidelines, empowerment through education, expanded intervention and providing a safety net for victims. “This initiative gives members a clear understanding of their workplace rights and provides reliable guidance for members to navigate the unique environments of the entertainment, music and media industries,” SAG president Gabrielle Carteris said. “To truly change the culture, we must be courageous and willing. At it’s most basic, this Code will ultimately help better define what harassment is, and what members’ rights are in real world situations.” How about firing and blacklisting the defenders and enablers of the sexual predators—like Meryl Street, Whoopi Goldberg and the rest of the Hollywood hypocrites. Punish those that allowed this, and it will end. No silly code of conduct will make a difference—end the employment of the vile defenders and it will have teeth. What do you think?

Film industry adopts ‘code of conduct’ to prevent sexual harassment

Posted by Toni McAllister, MyNewsLA, 2/11/18

The code, which was released late Saturday, provides a four-pronged approach dubbed “The Four Pillars of Change,” that focuses on rules and guidelines, empowerment through education, expanded intervention and providing a safety net for victims.

“This initiative gives members a clear understanding of their workplace rights and provides reliable guidance for members to navigate the unique environments of the entertainment, music and media industries,” SAG president Gabrielle Carteris said. “To truly change the culture, we must be courageous and willing. At it’s most basic, this Code will ultimately help better define what harassment is, and what members’ rights are in real world situations.”

Nearly 70 people in media and entertainment, mostly men, have been fired or forced to resign since the New York Times published a detailed account of the decades long string of allegations of harassment, sexual assault and rape against powerful Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Oct. 10, 2017. In January, SAG’s board announced plans to develop guidelines to allow for timely reporting and swift action in cases where any of its roughly 160,000 members feel they have been harassed, assaulted or otherwise mistreated.

“This initiative provides a critical framework for our collective efforts to further strengthen protections for SAG-AFTRA members who experience harassment in the workplace,” said David White, the union’s national executive director. “Our comprehensive approach ensures that we stay focused on providing members with clear information, making training available that is relevant and practical, and working with industry partners to expand our tools to intervene and support victims of workplace harassment and assault.”