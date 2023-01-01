By

Wyoming Sheriff Defies Biden’s Deportation Rule and Makes Illegal Immigrant Serve His 125-Year Term

BY KEVIN DOWNEY JR., PJ Media, 12/28/22

Remember this story the next time your progressive, blue-haired brother-in-law calls you a “racist” for wanting the southern border closed.

WARNING: This story is graphic.

Illegal immigrant Luis Saavedra Villa, a 44-year-old registered sex offender with a history of previous deportations, snuck back into our country and raped an 8-year-old girl in Wyoming.

Villa kidnapped the young girl and brought her to McDonald’s in his truck while her mother was working. He is a known family acquaintance. After their meal, Villa locked the doors of his truck so his young victim couldn’t escape and violently raped the girl. He then forced her to clean her own blood from his truck.

The girl was found and taken to the hospital for emergency surgeries.

FACT-O-RAMA! Since Biden took office, illegal crossings at the southern border have exploded while arrests and deportations have plummeted.

“[It] was one of the most egregious that we’ve seen,” Sweetwater County, Wyo., Sheriff John Grossnickle stated.

“He was just allowed back into the country,” Grossnickle continued. “We had no idea that he was in Sweetwater County and received no communication of that.”

Under the Biden regime, illegal immigrants are practically free to come and go as they please.

It wasn’t always like that. Sherriff Grossnickle had more to say:

During the Trump administration, we actively had federal authorities in our community working with us to enforce federal law, federal immigration law, simply on the basis of undocumented status, which is to say they came in because they were looking for someone who they knew was here illegally, and they were taking enforcement action on the basis of that immigration status in and of itself.

The current administration, and very similar to our experiences with the Obama administration, in that there is no active cooperation to enforce federal immigration law simply on the basis of someone’s documented or undocumented status. Now the focus is only exclusively after they come here illegally, and then commit serious felony-level crime. It’s only felony-level crime by an undocumented immigrant that triggers involvement from the feds.

“What bothers me about this case more than anything else is that it didn’t have to happen,” Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe told the Daily Caller. “And the damage of the fact these decisions being made in faraway Washington, D.C., they really don’t care.”

HAD-ENOUGH-O-RAMA! The left screams, “Blood is on the hands of the NRA” whenever there is a school shooting. Is this young girl’s blood on the hands of Joe Biden and all the Marxists who support open borders?

Though Biden’s feds don’t usually take an interest in illegal immigrants, they stuck their noses into this case and wanted to deport Villa.

“This is the only one case that I’m aware of that the feds were interested in,” Erramouspe declared.

Grossnickle knows how easy it is for illegal immigrants — Villa even admitted it on a jail phone — but the sheriff wasn’t having it.

Villa was sentenced to 125 years in prison. Thanks to Grossnickle and Erramouspe, Villa, a twice-convicted rapist — we know how popular they are in jail — will die in an American prison.

“It’s not that hard, obviously, to get back into the country,” Sheriff Grossnickle stated. “So it was really an effort by law enforcement and prosecutors to seek the maximum sentence possible to do what we could and everything within our power and our laws to ensure that he wouldn’t ever have the opportunity to victimize somebody in this way ever again because he’s behind bars.”

FACT-O-RAMA! Roughly 20% of illegal immigrants coming into the U.S. have criminal histories. Villa was deported from Wyoming after a sexual assault conviction in 2001.

The sheriff had more to say:

My biggest concern is the criminals that have been adjudicated that are coming back into our country and committing worse crimes than what they were deported for. And you can see that in this case. It was terrible what happened to this little girl and it’s going to happen more and more. And the way I look at it is with us being in the middle of the country, a lot of these criminals are gonna think they’re safe by coming into the middle of the United States away from where all the focus is down on the border, and it’s gonna take the smaller communities, it’s gonna take them over to where I don’t know what they’re gonna do with the resources or lack of resources to combat it.

The White House did not respond to the Daily Caller’s request for a statement.