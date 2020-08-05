Xavier Becerra: Racist Action Against Black Man Trying to Protect His Own Life

By

Our Attorney General has made it clear—black lives do not matter. In L.A. a black man was threatened by a mob. He then took out a give to protect himself and his wife—trying to stop the mob from invading his home and doing damage. The good news is that the man is safe—from the mob. The bad news is that the Attorney General prefers mobs to the safety of the husband of the District Attorney of Los This being a California news station, it’s no surprise they don’t tell the whole story. As the viral video showed, these protesters were on his porch, not just demonstrating “outside his home.” They were demanding to see the man’s wife and would not take no for an answer. He pulled his gun in an obvious case of self-defense. Black Lives Matter apparently hates Mrs. Lacey because she hasn’t been randomly filing charges against police who are involved in fatal shootings. Protesters claim she has failed to hold law enforcement accountable in fatal shootings. She has charged one officer in a fatal on-duty killing, but has declined to file charges in more than 340 other fatal shootings. Was there any reason to file charges in the other 340? That’s of course not touched on, but the clear indication is no. Lacey, being a Democrat politician, does not come from a background that would indicate she’s somehow covering for the police. It seems she’s simply been doing her job, which is not how things are supposed to work in the universe BLM is trying to create. Prosecutors are supposed to be activists, selectively charging cases to push political narratives, not actual adherents to the law. Now the mob has an Attorney General protecting them from people they want to harm. The only word I have for the AG is BIGOT.

Black Man Who Protected His Wife From Trespassing BLM Protesters Charged With Assault

Bonchie, RedState, 8/5/20

David Lacey, who confronted trespassing Black Lives Matter protesters on his front porch, has been charged three counts of assault after he pointed his gun at the intruders. He was attempting to get them to leave after his wife had been hit with multiple death threats in the weeks prior.

KTLA has the report.

The husband of Los Angeles District Attorney Jackie Lacey has been charged with pointing a gun at Black Lives Matter members who demonstrated outside the couple’s home the day before she faced a primary election in March.

The state attorney general filed three misdemeanor charges Monday in Los Angeles Superior Court against David Lacey for assault with a firearm for the March 2 incident.

Lacey, 66, pointed a gun at demonstrators who protested outside the couple’s home before dawn on March 2 and said “I will shoot you,” according to video of the incident.

This being a California news station, it’s no surprise they don’t tell the whole story. As the viral video showed, these protesters were on his porch, not just demonstrating “outside his home.” They were demanding to see the man’s wife and would not take no for an answer. He pulled his gun in an obvious case of self-defense.

Black Lives Matter apparently hates Mrs. Lacey because she hasn’t been randomly filing charges against police who are involved in fatal shootings.

Protesters claim she has failed to hold law enforcement accountable in fatal shootings. She has charged one officer in a fatal on-duty killing, but has declined to file charges in more than 340 other fatal shootings.

Was there any reason to file charges in the other 340? That’s of course not touched on, but the clear indication is no. Lacey, being a Democrat politician, does not come from a background that would indicate she’s somehow covering for the police. It seems she’s simply been doing her job, which is not how things are supposed to work in the universe BLM is trying to create. Prosecutors are supposed to be activists, selectively charging cases to push political narratives, not actual adherents to the law.

Perhaps the most ridiculous thing about this incident is that Mrs. Lacey actually felt the need to apologize for her husband attempting to protect her.

Jackie Lacey offered an emotional apology at the time, saying her husband told her he pulled the gun and told protesters to leave.

Just insanity. What is so difficult about saying that it’s not acceptable for “protesters” to invade the property of others? Every time someone bends the knee to these people, the just get more emboldened. And what is the result? An attempt to imprison a black man for protecting his wife in the name of black lives mattering. I also wouldn’t assume this move by the State Attorney General isn’t political. Mrs. Lacey is currently in a run-off, being opposed by someone who pledges to “reform” the office and no doubt push the BLM narrative.

Regardless, it’s worth noting that this is the danger of living in these heavily Democrat controlled areas. They will not uphold your rights and will in fact attempt to throw you in jail for exercising them in their most basic form. Everything is political. Mr. Lacey did not hurt anyone here. He did not discharge his weapon. He simply tried to protect his wife and property. If that’s not allowed in this country anymore, then we don’t have a country anymore. We have anarchy disguised with layers of ineffective government.

I sincerely hope Mr. Lacey prevails in court, but it should never have gotten this far. It’s a disgrace that it has.