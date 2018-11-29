By

Yale Study Shows White Leftists Dumb Down Their Speech When Talking to Minorities

by Brandon Morse , Red State, 11/28/18

It’s often been said that white leftists have something of a savior complex when it comes to minorities, oftentimes speaking for them when it comes to any issue under the sun. Their patronizing only gets worse when they actually speak TO minorities, however.

According to a study from Yale by assistant professor of organizational behavior, Cydney Dupree, white leftists tend to dumb down their speech and use simpler words when talking to black people according to Yale Insights. The research began with Dupree and her assistant analyzing speeches given by white politicians to minority audiences:

Dupree and her co-author, Susan Fiske of Princeton University, began by analyzing the words used in campaign speeches delivered by Democratic and Republican presidential candidates to different audiences over the years. They scanned 74 speeches delivered by white candidates over a 25-year period. Approximately half were addressed to mostly-minority audiences—at a Hispanic small business roundtable discussion or a black church, for example. They then paired each speech delivered to a mostly-minority audience with a comparable speech delivered at a mostly-white audience—at a mostly-white church or university, for example. The researchers analyzed the text of these speeches for two measures: words related to competence (that is, words about ability or status, such as “assertive” or “competitive”) and words related to warmth (that is, words about friendliness, such as “supportive” and “compassionate”).

Their findings showed the researchers that when it came to speeches, Democrats wished to approach black audiences “warmly,” as opposed to “competently,” which generate two different types of speech. Republican politicians were not as guilty, but only barely, but Dupree noted that

With that information in hand, the team then set out to conduct their own experiments and found white leftists suffered from one of their biggest unspoken of Achilles heels, the soft bigotry of low expectations:

The researchers found that liberal individuals were less likely to use words that would make them appear highly competent when the person they were addressing was presumed to be black rather than white. No significant differences were seen in the word selection of conservatives based on the presumed race of their partner. “It was kind of an unpleasant surprise to see this subtle but persistent effect,” Dupree says. “Even if it’s ultimately well-intentioned, it could be seen as patronizing.”

According to Dupree, the reason leftists do this is that of their higher willingness to reach out to people of other races, but this doesn’t make things better for them in terms of excuses.

We often hear from social justice adherents that we carry an implicit bias toward people of other races, and then they immediately point to anyone other than themselves. Now we see why. On average, the white left is guilty of believing minority individuals are of lower intelligence than they are and dumb down their speech in order to feel like they’re being kinder to them by doing so.