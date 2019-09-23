By

Robert Francis O’Rouke (Beto for the fun of it) wants to ban and take away your guns. Sanders, Warren and even Biden wants to take away your right to health care. Sacramento and Washington Democrats want to take away your take home pay via higher taxes and regulations that raise the cost of living and housing. Now, the first Democrat running for President, with more support in California than Kamala Harris, Andrew Yang wants to take away your car—forcing you to be reliant on government transportation. In San Fran the Muni has an on time record of 43%. 57% of the time it is late! “Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said the United States may have to eliminate private car ownership to combat climate change during MSNBC’s climate forum at Georgetown University Thursday morning. He told MSNBC host Ali Velshi that “we might not own our own cars” by 2050 to wean the United States economy off of fossil fuels, describing private car ownership as “really inefficient and bad for the environment.” Privately owned cars would be replaced by a “constant roving fleet of electric cars.” Who will own that fleet of “roving electric cars”? Government. Who will set the price for the use? Government. Who will control when and where you can go? Government. Democrats are clear, step by step that want a totalitarian society. Did I mention Sanders also believes that because of the junk science of climate change, he wants government to control the size of the population—which includes government mandated abortions—just like China.

Yang: Climate Change May Require Elimination of Car Ownership

Imagines ‘constant roving fleet of electric cars’ as alternative

Graham Piro, Washington Free Beacon, 9/19/19

Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang said the United States may have to eliminate private car ownership to combat climate change during MSNBC’s climate forum at Georgetown University Thursday morning.

He told MSNBC host Ali Velshi that “we might not own our own cars” by 2050 to wean the United States economy off of fossil fuels, describing private car ownership as “really inefficient and bad for the environment.” Privately owned cars would be replaced by a “constant roving fleet of electric cars.”

A video posted by the GOP War Room shows Velshi asking Yang what measures he sees the world taking to fight climate change by 2050.

“You have this ability to envision the future, right, with your proposals on universal basic income. You’ve played the whole chess game out and you see what it looks like on the other end. Play the chess game out on climate change,” Velshi said. “What does the world look like to you in 2050? What physically do you think we will do differently than we do today that will result in us fighting climate change?”

“Well I mentioned before that we might not own our own cars. Our current car ownership and usage model is really inefficient and bad for the environment,” Yang said.

“You guys all probably agree with this because you’re quite young,” he told the Georgetown University crowd, adding an anecdote about driving a 1985 Honda Accord as a young man.

Yang then proposed an alternative to individuals owning their own cars.

“What we’re really selling is not the car, it’s mobility,” he said. “So if you have mobility that’s then tied into a much more, if you had like, for example, this constant roving fleet of electric cars that you would just order up, then you could diminish the impact of ground transportation on our environment very, very quickly.”

Yang’s climate plan calls for nearly $5 trillion in spending over the next 20 years. His proposal includes embracing the impacts of climate change.

“Move our people to higher ground. Natural disasters and other effects of climate change are already causing damage and death. We need to adapt our country to this new reality,” his plan states.

The plan also includes a zero emissions standard for all new cars by 2030 and hundreds of billions of dollars in investments in emission-free ground and air transportation.

Yang enjoyed a recent polling bump and is now in fourth place in the California primary ahead of formerly “top-tier” candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D., Calif.). “Must have been the crowdsurfing,” he tweeted.