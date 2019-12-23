Yeah!! Harvard Law School Students Are Uninterested In Clerking For Trump Appointed Judges

By

One way to become a Judge or a highly paid attorney, is to become a law clerk to a Federal Judge. Now Harvard students are refusing to even apply, because they might be forced to work for a judge appointed by President Trump. The good news is that more Federalist type students, will apply for and receive appointments as law clerks—helping them in the future. In fact I would urge all radical, tin foil hat Harvard, Yale, UCLA, Cal law students to apply to work for the ACLU and as pro-bono attorneys.

Another Trump victory—attorneys from former quality ;law schools will not clog our courts—their totalitarian values will not be heard in the Federal courts.

Harvard Law School Students Are Uninterested In Clerking For Trump Appointed Judges

That’s a hard no.

By Kathryn Rubino, Above the Law, 12/23/19

If not working for these judges is wasting opportunities, we are happy to keep wasting them.

—The Harvard Parity Project, responding to emails sent by Harvard Law’s Career Services lamenting the lack of HLS applicants for clerkship positions at a number of recently appointed judges. Career Services called out the lack of interest in serving under Trump judges as “wasted opportunities.” But as the Harvard Chapter of @PeoplesParity noted, Career Services is soliciting applications for “judges who have been ranked unqualified, opposed by their state’s Senators, rolled back civil rights in the DOJ, and oppose everything from LGBTQ+ rights to Brown v. Board.”