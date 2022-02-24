By

Just some information on the inflation America is enduring—it is cheaper for many Americans to visit Disneyland in Paris than in Anaheim. Want to park your car at Anaheim? The basic rate is $75 a day.

Oh and Anaheim Disneyland is woke—Rides and songs have been changed to insure ANTIFA would not riot and Democrats could attend.

Your Central Valley, 2/24/22

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Some say Disneyland is an expensive place to visit but sometimes there might be a cheaper way to visit Mickey and the gang.

For two adults leaving Los Angeles, when crunching the numbers it turns out that a six-night visit to Disneyland Paris (including flights to France’s capital city) is sometimes cheaper than a six-night visit to Disneyland in Anaheim.

When we checked out pricing at both Disneylands we chose a six-night visit from June 12 until June 18 for two adults with tickets to the park included. We selected the cheapest on-property hotel for both bookings, allowing the hypothetical guest to walk from the hotel to the park. No add ons were selected.

Starting at Disneyland in Anaheim, the cheapest place to stay was the Paradise Pier Hotel quoted at $540 per night. Five days’ worth of tickets were included coming to a grand total of $4,571.50. Screenshots of the selections in the order booked are included below.

Across the Atlantic Ocean at Disneyland Paris, the cheapest on-site hotel was once again selected. The Hotel Santa Fe was quoted at $323.56 a night, the cheapest room available was selected, seven days of tickets were included, no meal extras were added on, no insurance selected, with the final price coming to $2,173.36.

But there is the cost of getting to Paris to consider. We checked that out too, and flying from Los Angeles to Paris Orly for the days selected came out to $1,456.74. You can use the “Magic Shuttle” to get from the airport to the park.

Comparing the two, starting in Los Angeles the price to go to Disneyland in Anaheim and stay at an on-site hotel from June 12 until June 18 for two adults is $4,571.50.

The cost to fly to France, get the transport from the airport to the hotel, and go to Disneyland in Paris while staying at an on-site hotel from June 12 until June 18 for two adults is $3,676.06.

The difference between the two experiences is $895.44.

This pricing was not consistent and varied depending on the days selected, but the fact remains that sometimes, it may be cheaper as a California to visit Disneyland Paris than it is to go to Disneyland in Anaheim.

While going to Europe for a Disneyland excursion may be a lot for some, this article is not meant to be a guide – simply a reminder that there is a lot of world out there, and getting to see it may be cheaper than you expect.