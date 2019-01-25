By

Unions are corrupt. They were told to stop forcing people to pay them bribes—yet continue to do so be creating, illegally, small windows where a worker can get their money back. Now the courts are ruling against the union fraud. It will take a court to fine a union an exorbitant amount of money to get the attention of the others unions—that breaking the law will be the financial ruin of the unions. We need large fines for the contempt of court to get the unions to act like honest organizations—until then, they will continue to steal from workers.

Yet another union gives up on preventing its members from quitting

by Becket Adams , Washington Examiner, 1/24/19

Labor officials have settled a class-action lawsuit alleging they forced unwilling members to financially support their unions, a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s 2018 Janus v. AFSCME ruling.

A group of Ohio workers teamed up with the National Right to Work Foundation to sue American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Ohio Council 8, alleging that the labor organization had deducted dues from their paychecks even after they opted out of subsidizing the group.

The Supreme Court ruled in Janus that is unconstitutional for labor unions to force nonconsenting public employees to pay membership dues. It also ruled that no union dues or fees could be deducted from workers’ paychecks without the labor union first obtaining explicit consent. So, to make up for the fact that they’ve lost the ability to force members to pay dues and fees, labor unions have tried to circumvent the Janus ruling by relying on a “window period” policy.

Unions have reacted to Janus with convoluted schemes to prevent members from quitting — for example, creating windows as narrow as 10 days out of the year when workers are allowed to request that their dues payments be stopped — or even just 10 days before the union’s contract is up.

AFSCME Ohio Council 8 tried to use such a policy on a group of state government employees. This came even after the employees requested explicitly that their memberships be canceled and that they be freed from the union’s mandatory dues policy. AFSCME Ohio Council 8 responded with the “window policy.” The state government employees then turned to the National Right to Work Foundation, which in turn brought a lawsuit arguing the “window policy” is unconstitutional because it limits the workers’ ability to exercise their First Amendment rights.

Union officials decided to settle, agreeing both to stop enforcing the convoluted policy and to refund all dues collected from workers who chose explicitly to cancel their memberships and opt out of the mandatory dues policy. The Ohio workers will be refunded the money that was taken under the “window” scheme.