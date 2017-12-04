By

A new report shows that Californians act in their own best interests. In many parts of th State, housing costs are 40-50% of total income. Add to that the mandated ObamaCare costs, highest gas taxes in the nation, paying 50% more than the national average for energy, why would you expect people in California are able to donate to charities—they are just trying to survive. “However, when comparing the Golden State to the rest of the country, California doesn’t rank as high as you’d think. In fact, California is only the 43rd most charitable state in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study which compared 14 key indicators of charitable behavior across the states. To sharpen the blow, California is considered one of the richest and least charitable states along with New Jersey, Hawaii, Arkansas, and a handful of others.” Rich in income, poor in cost of living. How can you give if you need the money for your own food?

Yikes! California One Of The Least Charitable States?

By Emily Holland, Patch Staff, 12/1/17

MANHATTAN BEACH, CA – It’s the season of giving, and Americans are no stranger to being charitable. According to the latest World Giving Index, the United States is one of the world’s most giving nations, ranking No. 5 out of 140 countries for generosity.

However, when comparing the Golden State to the rest of the country, California doesn’t rank as high as you’d think. In fact, California is only the 43rd most charitable state in the U.S., according to a WalletHub study which compared 14 key indicators of charitable behavior across the states. To sharpen the blow, California is considered one of the richest and least charitable states along with New Jersey, Hawaii, Arkansas, and a handful of others.

The study also looked at the difference between the percent of the population in each state who claim to have donated money, and the percent of taxpayers who actually donated money to charity. The difference in California was a whopping 35.54%. The biggest culprit for stretching the truth about donating is North Dakota at 53.59%; the most honest state is Maryland, which was scored at 29.52%.

The top 10 most charitable states, followed by their total score (out of 100):

Utah, 76.90 Maryland, 74.14 Minnesota, 72.83 Wyoming, 71.23 Wisconsin, 71.13 Washington, 70.51 Virginia, 69.66 South Dakota, 69.35 Georgia, 69.20 Oklahoma, 69.11

Curious about which states join California in the bottom ten? Check out the least charitable states in the country, followed by their total score (out of 100):

New Mexico, 60.21

41. Kentucky, 60.20

42. Montana, 58.65

43. California, 58.53

44. Florida, 58.20

45. Texas, 57.37

46. Arizona, 56.56

47. Louisiana, 56.22

48. Nevada, 56.09

49. Rhode Island, 55.15

50. Hawaii, 54.92

So, what do you think? Is the Golden State more generous than the study found, or is the spirit of Ebenezer Scrooge alive and well? Let us know in the comments.

To read more about the study, visit WalletHub.