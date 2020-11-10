Yikes! State Department Precedent Qualifies This 2020 Election as “Rigged”

By

This is what a dictatorship looks like—under the guidelines of the U.S. State Department. Corrupt elections, held under the threat of violence. If this was another nation, we would not recognize their election results. By U.S. State Department standards, should Biden become President, he would be illegitimate—just like any other “winner” that won by fraud and corruption.

““Bottom Line: According to our own State Dept’s assessment of corrupt foreign elections, the 2020 US elections do not meet its own standards,” tweeted Rion.

Going to the State Department’s website we can see for ourselves that the Ukrainian elections were rife with suspicious activity including illegal use of absentee ballots, poll watchers being ejected, unrealistic voter turnouts, and more:

Illegal Use of Absentee Ballots: According to the respected NGO “Committee of Voters of Ukraine” (CVU), massive electoral fraud was committed through the illegal use of absentee voter certificates. For example, people were caught in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts with their pockets stuffed with blank absentee ballots that they were using to vote at multiple polling stations.

According to the respected NGO “Committee of Voters of Ukraine” (CVU), massive electoral fraud was committed through the illegal use of absentee voter certificates. For example, people were caught in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts with their pockets stuffed with blank absentee ballots that they were using to vote at multiple polling stations. Opposition Observers Ejected: Observers from Our Ukraine and other opposition groups were expelled from most polling stations in eastern Ukraine on Election Day. For example, in Territorial Election Commission (TEC) district number 42 in Donetsk oblast, Our Ukraine observers were kicked out of all but a few polling stations.

Guess the Biden’s not only took millions from the Ukraine, but lessons in how to steal elections. Corruption? You bet.

Yikes! State Department Precedent Qualifies This 2020 Election as “Rigged”

By Brandon Morse, Red State, 11/9/20

Was this election rigged? According to precedents set by our State Department, the answer is “yes.”

OANN Chief White House correspondent Chanel Rion tweeted out an interesting tidbit of information that Americans, and even their own government, may find interesting.

Going to the State Department’s own website, we can see back in 2004 that our government was monitoring the Ukrainian elections and, after witnessing events that took place there, qualified the election as “rigged.” Why? Because Ukraine experienced a wave of oddities that mirror exactly what happened during the 2020 election here in America. Rion highlights the relevant part with a screenshot.

“Bottom Line: According to our own State Dept’s assessment of corrupt foreign elections, the 2020 US elections do not meet its own standards,” tweeted Rion.

Going to the State Department’s website we can see for ourselves that the Ukrainian elections were rife with suspicious activity including illegal use of absentee ballots, poll watchers being ejected, unrealistic voter turnouts, and more:

Illegal Use of Absentee Ballots: According to the respected NGO “Committee of Voters of Ukraine” (CVU), massive electoral fraud was committed through the illegal use of absentee voter certificates. For example, people were caught in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts with their pockets stuffed with blank absentee ballots that they were using to vote at multiple polling stations.

According to the respected NGO “Committee of Voters of Ukraine” (CVU), massive electoral fraud was committed through the illegal use of absentee voter certificates. For example, people were caught in Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy oblasts with their pockets stuffed with blank absentee ballots that they were using to vote at multiple polling stations. Opposition Observers Ejected: Observers from Our Ukraine and other opposition groups were expelled from most polling stations in eastern Ukraine on Election Day. For example, in Territorial Election Commission (TEC) district number 42 in Donetsk oblast, Our Ukraine observers were kicked out of all but a few polling stations.

Observers from Our Ukraine and other opposition groups were expelled from most polling stations in eastern Ukraine on Election Day. For example, in Territorial Election Commission (TEC) district number 42 in Donetsk oblast, Our Ukraine observers were kicked out of all but a few polling stations. North Korean-Style Turnout in the East: Turnout in the pro-Yanukovych eastern oblasts was unnaturally high. In several electoral districts, turnout for the run-off round increased by 30 to 40 percent over the first round. In Luhansk oblast, the reported turnout rate hit nearly 96 percent — a number that, to quote the OSCE, even Stalinist North Korea would envy. A similar turnout rate was reported in Donetsk oblast, where 98 percent of the votes went to hometown candidate Prime Minister Yanukovych.

Turnout in the pro-Yanukovych eastern oblasts was unnaturally high. In several electoral districts, turnout for the run-off round increased by 30 to 40 percent over the first round. In Luhansk oblast, the reported turnout rate hit nearly 96 percent — a number that, to quote the OSCE, even Stalinist North Korea would envy. A similar turnout rate was reported in Donetsk oblast, where 98 percent of the votes went to hometown candidate Prime Minister Yanukovych. Mobile Ballot Box Fraud: In the second round of the election, the number of voters who supposedly cast ballots at home using mobile ballot boxes was double that of the first round. Much of this voting occurred without observers being present and was massively fraudulent. In Mykolayiv oblast, for example, nearly 35 percent of the oblast’s voters purportedly cast their ballots “at home.”

In the second round of the election, the number of voters who supposedly cast ballots at home using mobile ballot boxes was double that of the first round. Much of this voting occurred without observers being present and was massively fraudulent. In Mykolayiv oblast, for example, nearly 35 percent of the oblast’s voters purportedly cast their ballots “at home.” Computer Data Allegedly Altered To Favor Yanukovych: There were credible reports showing that that Yanukovych supporters gained illegal access to the Central Election Commission’s computer system and illegally altered vote tabulation data being transmitted by TECs to the CEC.

that Yanukovych supporters gained illegal access to the Central Election Commission’s computer system and illegally altered vote tabulation data being transmitted by TECs to the CEC. Reports of Opposition Fraud: Yanykovych’s supporters allege that Yushchenko’s supporters stuffed ballot boxes in western Ukraine. But the reports and evidence of pro-Yanukovych fraud greatly outweighed those indicated for Yushchenko.

Honestly, you could change out various locations and names in this list of oddities and it would mirror the most recent American election exactly.

So, according to our own government, our 2020 election would qualify as “rigged” without a shadow of a doubt. RedState has covered the unbelievable amount of suspicious activity from unrealistically high turnout, poll watchers being barred from monitoring the process, and the high likelihood of abuse with mail-in voting.

The left and their media friends are doing everything they can to shoo-in the idea that Joe Biden won the election before it’s even called. Speeches have been made, bottles have been popped, and victory laps have been taken.

But if our own standards for a fair election have already been established, we can easily conclude that this wasn’t one. According to our own standards, this election was “rigged.”