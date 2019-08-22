By

To the left Social Justice is learn that being white is being a racist. That being male is being sexist. Having business is a license for government to steal from you. Believe in teaching your children Biblical lessons—you are a bigot. Social Justice teaches that Hamas is good and Jews and Israel are bad. Now you can get a degree in hatred. That degree allows you to rally and riot, but not fill a taco shell at a fast food place. “The school created the major after a “growing number” of students became interested in social justice careers, according to a university news release. Dominican will be combining courses from its minors entitled “Performing Arts and Social Change” and “Community Action and Social Change” for the major. “Clearly not wise” Students who major in social justice will have the chance to “examine the links between well-being, social justice, and diverse worldviews.” Though it costs $70,000 a year to enroll in the school, they will teach that capitalism is evil and socialism, the art of stealing from productive people for the lazy and the thieves. Other than rioting, what can you do with a Social Justice degree?

You can MAJOR in social justice at this nearly $70,000 per year Calif. school

Adam Sabes, Campus Reform, 8/6/19

Dominican University is combining courses from two minors into a social justice major.

A spokesperson from the California Federation of College Republicans commented on the prospect of taking out loans for such a degree.

Dominican University in California has added a new major, wholly focused on social justice that will begin accepting students in the fall.

The school created the major after a “growing number” of students became interested in social justice careers, according to a university news release. Dominican will be combining courses from its minors entitled “Performing Arts and Social Change” and “Community Action and Social Change” for the major.

“Clearly not wise”

Students who major in social justice will have the chance to “examine the links between well-being, social justice, and diverse worldviews.”

Additionally, students will “analyze social injustices and work toward positive social change.”

The major starts off with a class titled “Theory and Practice for Community Action and Social Change,” which “provides foundational frameworks for analyzing oppression, power, and privilege.”

Other courses that students can take range from “Prophets, Psalms, & Social Justice” to “Liberation Theologies.”

Dominican University suggests that possible careers for those studying social justice include “Journalist/Photographer/Filmmaker,“ ”Community Organizer,” “Educator,” “Political Campaign Staffer,” and even a “Socially Engaged Artist.”

The new major is being funded in part by a $30,000 grant from the Wabash Center for Teaching and Learning in Religion.

A spokesperson from the California Federation of College Republicans commented on the major to Campus Reform.

“While we feel this program is for psuedo-educational purposes and pushes a certain political agenda, students will be spending $67,385 each academic year ($269,540 after four years) on a bachelor’s degree in social justice,” the spokesperson said. “The United States is on the precipice of our $1.5 trillion student loan debt bubble bursting; therefore, it is clearly not wise for students to take out nearly $300,000 in student loans just to study social justice.”

The $67,385 per year cost cited by the CFCR spokesperson includes tuition, room and board, books, and other fees.

Dominican University is not the first school to push social justice initiatives, as Campus Reform has reported.

Hamline University in Minnesota has a social justice major boasting classes like “gender politics” and “sexuality, gender identity, and the law.” Tuition for the 2019-2020 academic year at that school is $41,734.

The University of Michigan took the issue further and opened up an entire “social justice-themed” high school where UMich grad students will have the opportunity to teach.