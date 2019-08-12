You Can’t Make These Things Up: San Fran Establishes Office of Racial Equity

By

The San Fran Board of Supervisors is creating an Office of Racial Equity. Yet, equity already exists in San Fran. Regardless of color or position, everyone steps in or over human feces every day in town. Everyone pays high taxes and can barely survive economically in San Fran—color is not an issue. Bad schools, terrible housing—everyone is equal. This is just another feel good effort to give losers a job at taxpayers’ expense, issue silly reports and take further control of peoples live. If you have to ask the cost of an Uber ride (the Board wants to create a special tax on those), or get affordable housing (they will not approve it) design education to teach not indoctrinate, San Fran is not for you. “San Francisco is creating an Office of Racial Equity, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the new office, which will operate under the human rights commission. According to NBC Bay Area, the office, which was proposed by supervisors Vallie Brown and Sandra Lee Fewer, will oversee a citywide racial equity plan. It will also be responsible for creating a “Racial Equity Framework Plan” that will outline strategies to address racial disparities in San Francisco. This is not satire—it is real. San Fran government is satire.

Economics in Brief: San Francisco Establishes Office of Racial Equity

San Francisco is creating an Office of Racial Equity, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The Board of Supervisors voted unanimously in favor of the new office, which will operate under the human rights commission.

According to NBC Bay Area, the office, which was proposed by supervisors Vallie Brown and Sandra Lee Fewer, will oversee a citywide racial equity plan. It will also be responsible for creating a “Racial Equity Framework Plan” that will outline strategies to address racial disparities in San Francisco.

Minorities in San Francisco, especially black people, have lower rates of employment and income, while having higher arrest rates and experiencing more homeslessness, reports NBC.

I am incredibly proud of this legislation that finally makes a real commitment in San Francisco to address racial disparities in our city that have existed and deepened over generations,” Fewer said. “There is a deep and long history of racism in this country from its founding, causing harm to communities of color over hundreds of years, and San Francisco certainly was not an exception to that history.”

