Zuckerberg Announced California Tech Job Growth Over/Moving to Downsize in California

By

It was inevitable. Mark Zuckerberg had to finish his Economics 1 course in the school of California government to figure out he was losing money, big time. Paying high prices to buy or build campuses for Facebook in California, high corporate income taxes, high-living expenses, a collapsing State government needing more and more money from the productive. “Part of Zuckerberg’s vision, announced Thursday, includes the surprise announcement that Facebook will be setting up new company hubs in Denver, Dallas and Atlanta. Zuckerberg also noted that Facebook will focus on finding new hires in areas near its existing offices, looking to cities like San Diego, Portland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The Facebook CEO estimated that over the course of the next decade, half of the company could be working fully remotely.” He is leaving the Silicon Valley and moving to places like Dallas and Atlanta, places high lower living costs, better run governments and no or little taxation. Note he is also going to have as many of his employees as possibly working from home. Hence no need to build bigger facilities, he can now downsize the footprint of the company—this savings lots of money for wages and expansion. A win-win for Facebook—a major economic disaster for California. Watch other tech firms do the same.

Facebook makes big remote work moves with plan for new hubs in Dallas, Denver and Atlanta

Taylor Hatmaker, TechCrunch, 5/21/20

In a live-streamed town hall, Mark Zuckerberg gave an overview for what he expects in the near future as Facebook pursues accommodations to keep workers productive and safe during the COVID-19 crisis. The move comes as large tech companies reassess the viability of their iconic Silicon Valley campuses, now empty as the pandemic keeps most employees at home.

Part of Zuckerberg’s vision, announced Thursday, includes the surprise announcement that Facebook will be setting up new company hubs in Denver, Dallas and Atlanta. Zuckerberg also noted that Facebook will focus on finding new hires in areas near its existing offices, looking to cities like San Diego, Portland, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. The Facebook CEO estimated that over the course of the next decade, half of the company could be working fully remotely.

Zuckerberg also elaborated on what kinds of roles would and would not be eligible for all-remote work, noting that positions in divisions like hardware development, data centers, recruiting, policy and partnerships would not be able to shift away from a physical office due to their need for proximity.

“When you limit hiring to people who live in a small number of big cities, or are willing to move there, that cuts out a lot of people who live in different communities, have different backgrounds, have different perspectives,” Zuckerberg said.

For Menlo Park employees looking for greener pastures, there’s one sizable catch. Starting on January 1 of next year, the company will localize all salaries, scaling compensation to the cost of living in the enclaves Facebook employees may soon find themselves scattered to other States.