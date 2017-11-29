Zuckerberg/Musk: guaranteed Income for Everyone—NO Work Required

By

The multi-billionaires want you to be happy. How happy? How about having government give you a guaranteed income—no work, just get a paycheck. Of course, they do not say who is going to pay for this or how much it is going to cost. Remember in the 1930's they created Social Security, on the basis that the cost would never be more than 2%–now most people pay more in payroll taxes, Medicare and Social Security taxes than in income taxes. Yup, go to Oakland if you want a check, but do not want to work. Maybe Zuckerberg, Musk and Bezos will give their money to finance this, instead of using the tax dollars of people that actually work?

Sam Altman, head of the prestigious startup accelerator Y Combinator, is back this week with a new twist on his idea that all Americans should get paid, whether they have a job or not.

In a blog post, the 32-year-old entrepreneur and investor floated the idea that every adult American citizen should get a share of the U.S. gross domestic product.

“I believe that owning something like a share in America would align all of us in making the country as successful as possible — the better the country does, the better everyone does — and give more people a fair shot at achieving the life they want,” Altman wrote. “And we all work together to create the system that generates so much prosperity.”

This is a variation on the universal income experiment that Altman and his Mountain View accelerator have been working on for more than a year. It started with a pilot program in Oakland and has expanded to a study in which YC plans to hand out up to $66 million to 3,000 people over the next five years.

The idea of giving everyone a guaranteed income comes from a fear of the dystopia that may come from growing income inequality and job loss from automation in the United States. Other prominent Silicon Valley leaders, including Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk, have also supported the concept.

“Countries that concentrate wealth in a small number of families do worse over the long term — if we don’t take a radical step toward a fair, inclusive system, we will not be the leading country in the world for much longer,” Altman warned in this week’s blog. “This would harm all Americans more than most realize.”

The blog is short on specifics about how to accomplish what Altman proposes. The GDP isn’t actually owned by any one entity in a way that it could simply be split into pieces of a pie to hand out to everyone. It is the calculated market value of all goods and services produced in a period of time.

The U.S. accounts for 25 percent of global GDP, but only a little over 4 percent of the world’s population. The GDP here grew by about 3 percent in 2016 to about $18.6 trillion and growth has picked up a bit this year.

The country already has a form of wealth redistribution in the form of progressive taxation, an issue that is now the subject of a hotly contested debate in Washington and elsewhere.

Finding a way to redistribute the actual GDP of the country would appear to go exactly counter to the thrust of Republican plans to cut business taxes in the U.S.

Altman acknowledges that implementing what he calls “American Equity” would not be easy and will require a radical rethinking of the tax system.

“It’s time to update our tax system for the way wealth works in the modern world,” he wrote. “For example, taxing capital and labor at the same rates. And we should consider eventually replacing some of our current aid programs, which distort incentives and are needlessly complicated and inefficient, with something like this.”

In the end, he said he is looking for feedback on this idea and he got plenty on Y Combinator’s Hacker News discussion site.

“Can someone actually explain what Sam wants to do here? I’ve read the post four times and I still can’t see any sort of plan, numbers, etc to actually critique,” the top comment there, from a writer identified as “chollida1” said.

“Run for office, perhaps,” wrote Simon Sarris, who has also written a lengthy critique of the idea of universal income on Medium. “In other words, if you can’t discern a plan, maybe the post is more about Sam than it is about a plan.”

Sarris’ reference to Altman’s potential political aspirations come from rumors that the YC leader plans to run for office. Altman has denied he wants to do that several times this year. But he has also been seeking others in Silicon Valley to run for office to oppose conservative policies on immigration and other issues that have been put in place since Donald Trump became president.

No candidates have been announced from that effort yet.