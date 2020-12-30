10 million views?! Happy New Year from California Political Review!!

By

As 2020 closes the editors at California Political Review wish all our readers a Happy New Year! We are so pleased to report that early this December our service at CPR achieved a major milestone and surpassed 10 million total Page views all time since we started publication in late 2011! We have also published over 81,000 comments by our readers, and have achieved a steady monthly readership in excess of 100,000 Page views per month, establishing CPR as a meaningful contributor to the distribution of commentary and news about California public policy. We thank you for your support and once again wish you health and prosperity in the New Year.