Bad Apples or “Systemic Racism” in Police Departments? Well, the facts are its’ bad apples.

The main stream media has been quick to find divides and controversy about the roots of racism in statements by Trump Administration and other officials in addressing the widespread looting and violence that has sprung out of the otherwise rightful and legal public protests of the killing of George Floyd by a policeman in Minneapolis. Liberal officials and the media focus on what they call “systemic racism” as causing the death of Floyd and other people of color at the hands of scoflaw police officers; while National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien has referenced “bad apples” in police departments being the culprits.
The distinction is important because it goes to the response. If there are bad apples in police departments (and the evidence shows there are bad apples in police departments), as in all walks of life, you need to root them out, especially in police departments, and not hire them in the first place.
Yet extending the question to “systemic racism” takes us to another place. Systemic racism implies that there is much more than just “bad apples” as a root cause of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis. It means, essentially, that nearly everyone not of color is racist, and that the racist majority in control are making racist decisions routinely in managing police departments and everything else, and people are being killed because of it.
It is hard to believe that a nation that was 72% white as a result of the 2010 Census would have elected a black president in 2008 and 2012 and still be systemically racist or driven by “white supremacy.” It also seems an incredible charge that major cities and police departments in our nation foment or tolerate “systemic racism.” These cities are almost entirely controlled by liberals, with people of color in prominent positions of leadership and power. It is hard to believe a claim by politicians and the media that a city led by a strong black Mayor, such as Chicago, where African-American David Brown also serves in the top job of Superintendent of Police, allows for “systemic racism.”
A survey of the 20 biggest cities in America reveals people of color populate most of the positions of power. If there is “systemic racism” in these cities, it would be because people of color who control these cities are enabling it. Among the biggest 20 cities, the top police officials of Chicago, Phoenix, Philadelphia, Fort Worth, Charlotte, San Francisco, Indianapolis and Seattle are African-Americans. Of these, the black chiefs of Phoenix, Dallas and Seattle are also women. Add that the top police officials of Houston, San Jose, Jacksonville, and El Paso are Latino. Over half the leaders of police departments in our nation’s largest cities are people of color.
People of color not only lead the majority of the nation’s largest cities police forces; 80% of these cities top political leadership are also Democrats. Of the top 20, 16 are led by Democratic Mayors, many of them quite liberal, and only 4 are managed by Republican Mayors, (San Diego, Jacksonville, Fort Worth and El Paso).
It defies credulity that the leadership of America’s top 20 cities, led by Democrats and people of color, many of which have seen police departments essentially hand-cuffed while horrible looting and property destruction of small business at the hands of rioting on the back of the George Floyd protests, are engaging in systemic racism. If systemic racism is indeed being either embraced or enabled in these cities, it would logically have to be empowered by liberals and people of color; and not Republicans, hardly “White Supremacists” and surely not President Trump.
Comments
At first I was sympathetic with the original city’s protest. It soon became apparent that the entire issues became hijacked by criminal elements and radical Socialists.
After becoming disgusted with idiots like Garcetti who because of politics refused to a) take the necessary stances with criminals and street closures, and b) only when pushed into calling in mutual aid and the National Guard because he and his sympathetic jerks let it get out of hand, there came an understanding.
It is the Black Community and Hispanic Communities that have to take full responsibility for 99% of everything. Since the Watts riots these ethnic and racial neighborhoods have refused to change their attitudes about law and order. Regardless of how emotional it is to change and give up control they are going to have to change. I have good friends who are law enforcement and “minorities.” They will tell you going into a Black or Hispanic neighborhood there is a level of concern and discomfort. That is from those who grew up there.
A friend, who was a Chicago Cop, told me he could go into most Anglo/White neighborhoods and seldom felt concern. A retired Hispanic Officer (born and raised kid) left Calif. and his culture because he could no longer stand the excuses and attitudes. Where did he go? Utah, and an almost 100% Anglo community.
There you go. A lousy individual who should have been fired caused this. If there was not this anti police and authority attitude he would have stood out like a sore thumb. Instead he was tolerated because he would go where many would not.
Considering the left has been trying to garner votes from the people of color for over 50 years, making promises it can’t keep and growing now more frustrated that they are being pigeonholed by the very folks the want to vote for them, it has come down to this……We the left are losing, big time…..so now bros and sis and all you meat heads who got nuff’n to do, get out there on the streets and let our street smart criminals show you the freedom of dumping on all ordinary Americans, damage the lives, property and their biz, make them like you, bring them down to your worthless level and tell them it’s for the good of the party or whatever phony useless blather your espouse…then show them how you lick your own crotch to make yourself feel good after some tokes and a snort…Communism just plain sucks,,,History proves it…
Show me one human that isn’t ‘racist’. As a society, America today isn’t too bad but no one is perfect and that perfection will NEVER happen, IMHO.