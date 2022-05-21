California Says “NO” To Higher Taxes!

By

An overwhelming majority of Californians, 64% of the them, think that federal and state taxes are too high, according to a recent UC Berkeley/LA Times poll.

All those high taxes have contributed to California’s budget surplus, which has more than doubled since January to a staggering $68 billion!

Yet things don’t seem to change in Sacramento – regardless of the crime surge, inflation and high gas prices, a dismal education system, or whether it is universal publicly funded health care or reducing bovine methane emissions, the politicians in Sacramento keep talking about raising more taxes!

Why should there be such a big budget surplus in Sacramento when Californians feel over-taxed? Shouldn’t the surplus be given back to the taxpayers in the first place?

It is time to take action! Californian’s have the opportunity in this election year to ask their elected officials these fundamental questions!

And “Live in Taxifornia,” our weekly radio show on KABC 790 AM Talk Radio in Los Angeles, and our podcasts at www.KABC.com and www.Taxifornia.net, help give voice to these issues! Broadcast live on Sunday’s at 4 pm, all SO of our interesting one-hour shows are archived at www.Taxifornia.net and include policy discussions with many political leaders and elected officials on the most important issues facing our state.

You are invited to join in the debate and conversations about the future of California at “Live in Taxifornia!”

Visit www.Taxifornia.net to hear podcast interviews with California’s top political leaders, and sign up for our free email newsletter!