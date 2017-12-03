Gustavo Arellano threatened me with a negative story by R. Scott Moxley if I commented in social media on the LA Weekly ownership issue

By

There is a controversy on social media going on regarding the new ownership of the LA Weekly newspaper. But Gustavo Arellano, a former writer for the OC Weekly and Voice of Orange County, threatened me from participating in the debate on social media by tweeting to me after I made a comment:

“But with you popping in, don’t get @RScottMoxley interested!”

R. Scott Moxley describes himself as a person whose “award-winning investigative journalism has touched nerves for two decades.” Moxley’s pieces include very negative exposes, often targeting conservatives, like me. So, what Arellano was conveying to me in his tweet, now deleted, and blocked from his account, is that if I had anything more to say about the LA Weekly newspaper ownership issue, that I could draw a retaliatory negative story from his friend Moxley at the OC Weekly.

Journalism is great when it “touches nerves” and exposes hidden truths. But journalists are quite shameful individuals when they threaten to use their contacts to suppress public participation in debate. Yet it is very clear that Gustavo Arellano intended to bully me into silence, and for this he deserves to be outed for the bully he is, and he owes me, and his profession, and even R. Scott Moxley, an apology.

Here is Arellano’s tweet threatening me: