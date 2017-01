By

Here is a link to a radio broadcast discussion on 1/25/17 on Jerry Brown’s “State of the State Address” and “California vs. Donald Trump” on the Trevor Carey Show on Power Talk FM 96.7, Fresno. California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy starts a long segment with Trevor at the 21 minute mark. Enjoy!

http://powertalk967.iheart.com/media/play/27633841/