Las Vegas shooting tragedy, Second Amendment rights explained, Jim Lacy on Australia’s “Weekend Breakfast”

By

In this video broadcast Sunday morning, October 8 on Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast,” California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy discusses the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, explains Second Amendment rights, and defends the Trump Administration’s response to the Puerto Rican hurricane.

"I think that this tragedy will bring republicans & democrats together in some sort of a legislative response," @JamesVLacy1 on Las Vegas pic.twitter.com/9PjI4w0tee — ABC News (@abcnews) October 7, 2017