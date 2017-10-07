You are here: Home / Publisher's Corner by Jim Lacy / Las Vegas shooting tragedy, Second Amendment rights explained, Jim Lacy on Australia’s “Weekend Breakfast”

Las Vegas shooting tragedy, Second Amendment rights explained, Jim Lacy on Australia’s “Weekend Breakfast”

October 7, 2017 By James V. Lacy Leave a Comment

In this video broadcast Sunday morning, October 8 on Australian Broadcasting Corporation’s “Weekend Breakfast,” California Political Review Publisher Jim Lacy discusses the Las Vegas shooting tragedy, explains Second Amendment rights, and defends the Trump Administration’s response to the Puerto Rican hurricane.

Filed Under: Publisher's Corner by Jim Lacy