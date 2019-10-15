Newsom disapproval rating at 44% now higher than approval of 43%

By

Here is what the respected PPIC poll has to say about recent polling on Gavin Newsom and California Democrats: “Closer to home, Governor Newsom and the legislature are getting mixed reviews in their first year of making policy together. Among likely voters, 43% approve and 44% disapprove of the governor, while 38% approve and 51% disapprove of the legislature. Since the beginning of the year, disapproval has increased significantly for the governor (+15 points) and the legislature (+8 points). Today, more than six in ten Democrats approve of the job that the governor and legislature are doing, compared to fewer than four in ten independents, and less than two in ten Republicans. If their ratings remain in the doldrums, the governor and legislators will have little sway over Californians’ ballot choices next year.“



California Democratic Senator Kamala Harris, in the same Public Policy Institute of California poll, had a high 48% disapproval, and according to one report is currently estimated to gain not one delegate from California to the Democratic National Convention, because of single digit poor polling in her home state for President.

Something is going on in California when the Democratic Governor has a higher negative than positive rating, the Democratic U.S. Senator is getting no serious traction in her race for President in her home state, and the Democratic controlled state legislature is disapproved by a majority of voters. Is is sky-high gas prices? Power black outs? Rampant, disease spreading vagrancy masked as “homelessness”? Whatever it is, things are not looking good for Newsom and Harris and their friends in Sacramento.