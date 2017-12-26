Trump “by the numbers” is the Prosperity President

By

At year’s end we can expect the pundits and the mass media that hates our President to begin their assessments of Donald Trump’s first year as president. The truth about Trump’s first year in office, however, is that he is proving to be the Prosperity President.

Our nation has seen economic growth of 3% or more in the last two quarters of Trump’s first year. This compares to -4.5% in the first quarter of Obama Administration. The rate of real economic growth is the single greatest determinate of both America’s strength as a nation and the well-being of the economy. But in Obama’s America in his first full year in office in 2009, the GDP growth rate was -2.8%. In other words, the economy contracted 2.8%.

Economists profess that the ideal GDP growth rate is between 2-3%. Less than 2% will not create new jobs for the growing labor force. More than 3% means the economy is headed toward an asset bubble. This situation generally creates inflation and rising prices. Sometimes higher prices will cool off demand. More often, the bubble bursts, and the economy descends into recession. Trump’s 3% growth rate over the last six months is absolutely perfect medicine to improve an ailing “Obama” economy. In fact, Obama’s record on economic growth will be considerably worse than that of the much-maligned George W. Bush. Bush 43 delivered GDP growth averaging 2.10%, with two years (2004 and 2005) above 3.0%. But Obama hardly nudged the economy above 1%, rarely near 2%, and averaged a limp 1.5% over eight years as President. This performance ranks Obama as the fourth worst president in history by the economics, and the only president in history to never see economic growth at 3% or more in any one quarter of his term.

In contrast, Ronald Reagan brought forth an annual real GDP growth of 3.5% .

According to Fox Business News channel’s Maria Bartiromo, since Trump’s inauguration, six billion dollars in new wealth has been added to stock market. Companies like Boeing are now investing hundreds of millions in new manufacturing facilities. The Dow Jones average up 25% in first year of office.

While Trump can point to other first year achievements, such as Supreme Court justice Neil Gorsuch being confirmed along with a record number of 19 federal judges with lifetime appointments, a major tax cut bill, ISIS is removed from Iraq, huge reductions in illegal immigration, ending the ObamaCare mandate, deregulation and more, all this has occurred while according to the Media Research Center – 91% of the news coverage on Trump in September through November by the major networks was negative.

Obama may have been personally popular but his policies were not. Trump remains much more popular than Hillary Clinton in public opinion polls, something the media won’t give him credit for, but his policies are surely more popular than Obama’s. Not only are they popular, they are delivering for the American people, and among the top deliverables is prosperity and economic growth. Trump is proving himself to be the Prosperity President.