According to the UC Berkeley/IGS statewide poll of the upcoming Democratic party primary election in California, Senator Elizabeth Warren has opened a big 8 point lead, at 29% followed by Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders. Home state senator Kamala Harris is flailing at a distant 4th with just 8% of the vote.

The poll results may be accessed here: https://escholarship.org/uc/item/1m40b114