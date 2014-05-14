Welcome Stephen Frank’s California Political News and Views!

By

California Political Review is pleased to welcome and serve as the new internet home for Stephen Frank’s Political News and Views! CPR’s incorporation of Steve’s robust website and email newsletter will now bring important content on California political news and thinking to well over 30,000 daily subscribers and close to 20,000 Facebook fans! And just in time for the 2014 elections!

Here is some background on CPR’s new dedicated content section from Steve Frank: The original California Political News and Views (CPNV) started in the early 1990’s, as a faxed document sent once a week to about 200 people. It was then called “Frankly Speaking”. By the late 1990’s it was sent to several thousand subscribers. It has grown to over 20,000 email newsletter subscribers today.

The purpose of the CPNV is to provide information the mainstream media either downplays, misleads or denies existing. It is created, each day by Stephen Frank, a long time political activist and now consultant. Steve has a long and accomplished resume: he started in 1960 working for Richard Nixon for President, moved on to Goldwater in 1964 and Reagan for Governor in 1966.

He then spent two years in the Army, including a tour of duty in Viet Nam, with the First Infantry Division (Big Red One). After coming home Steve became state Chairman Youth for Nixon, replacing Dan Lungren who was on his way to law school.

Then he, along with Bob Dornan created the POW/MIA bracelet. Steve spent seven years, full time working on behalf of the families of these men, including opening over 100 offices nationwide, met with representatives of the North Vietnamese, Khmer Rouge, Viet Cong and others to gain release of the POW’s.

For the past 50 years Steve has worked on behalf of conservative, constitutional candidates, from water districts to president. He founded the National Federation of Republican Assemblies, is past president of the California Republican Assembly, is a past board member of the California Republican Party, and has held many other political positions.

Steve Frank has also served for several years as Chairman of the Girl Scout Councils of California, Board president of Travelers Aid Society of Los Angeles and numerous other charitable, and community organizations. He has also served as a guest host on radio talk shows and is a fulltime political consultant.

Steve now joins the Editorial Board of California Political Review as a Senior Executive Editor and we are so pleased to now incorporate Steven Frank’s California Political New and Views in our publication!