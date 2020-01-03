﻿GOP Political Grifters Grub For Money – Help Adam Schiff

By

The Vocabulary.com online dictionary defines “grifters” as “chiselers, defrauders, gougers, scammers, swindlers, and flim-flam men. Selling a bridge and starting a Ponzi scheme are things a grifter might do.” As Rod Serling used to say to start most “Twilight Zone” episodes, “submitted for your approval” is the strange case of apparent political grifters Omar Navarro and Jennifer Barbosa.

Navarro was unknown (blessedly) in 2018 when he became the GOP nominee against Maxine “Mad Max” Waters for Congress. Mad Max was such an easy target for conservative ire that Omar was able to raise over a million dollars. Omar repaid his donors trust by spending large sums on himself in the form of a “salary,” rent on his apartment, etc. The amount used effectively actually campaigning against Waters was the proverbial ant-fart in a hurricane, as witnessed by Navarro’s 22.3% of the vote. But hey – he got free rent and a nice salary along the way.

Fast forward to this year, and Omar the money incinerator is back again and expanding his horizons with allies in two more Congressional districts. His former girlfriend is running as a Republican against Nancy Pelosi, and a current … uhm … associate, Jennifer Barbosa, is running as a No-Party-Preference (NPP) candidate against Adam Schiff.

Most notable about Navarro’s candidate/former girlfriend running against Pelosi is that she had a restraining order filed against him, and he was arrested in San Francisco earlier this month for stalking her. This got Omar a free stay in the Frisco hoosegow, one of the few overnighters that Omar’s campaign didn’t pay for. Many suspect that the original plan in the district was to replicate Navarro’s sleight of hand from ’18 and spend much of the contributions received – and lots of national conservatives could be tricked into contributing – on personal items instead of campaigning against Pelosi.

Far more potentially damaging is Navarro’s oleaginous dealings in the Schiff race. The consensus Republican candidate is local attorney Eric Early, He’s been endorsed by the California and Los Angeles Republican Parties, local GOP volunteer groups like the California Republican Assembly (CRA) and local GOP hero former Supervisor Mike Antonovich. Early received almost a million votes when he ran for Attorney General in 2018. The remnants of Congressman Jim Rogan’s organization are solidly behind him. Early is a serious candidate and threat to Pencil Neck Schiff.

Barbosa on the other hand appears to be either a tool or a fool – and either way no conservative interested in defeating Schiff should support her. She has not been active in politics or in the community at large. She is a total unknown. But she has been on Navarro’s payroll before, and while campaign finance reports for this year aren’t due until January 31, betting that contributors’ money is still flowing to her or Omar for personal use would not be, shall we say, a long-shot wager.

And frankly none of this would matter except that the race against Schiff – while still in the “long shot” category – is also in the “winnable” category because the Pencil Neck has alienated large portions of his constituency by becoming the most visible driver of the Democrats’ Impeachment Clown Car. I was at my local community’s Christmas parade a couple of weekends ago. Schiff was in it and got roundly booed along the route.

Like most ultra-liberals I’ve observed in my 50+ year political career, Pencil Neck has over-reached and alienated a large portion of the “normal folks” who occupy our political middle ground. He can be taken down. But it will take a smart campaign, something neither Navarro nor Barbosa are capable of running.

So is Barbosa a tool – running to split the opposition vote against Schiff and/or directly damage Early with attacks – or a fool – running to justify Omar-ish compensation from the campaign in the form of rent checks, salary checks, etc? Are she and Navarro actually political grifters or just inept, greedy political wannabes? Whatever the answer, serious people should stay as far away as possible.

Here’s hoping voters in the 28th Congressional district and conservative donors nationwide do not buy the bridge that Navarro and Barbosa are selling.

Bill Saracino is a member of the Editorial Board of CA Political Review.