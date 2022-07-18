2 suspects in Deadly California 7-Eleven Robberies in Jail

By

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The two men arrested Friday in connection with a series of deadly robberies at Southern California 7-Eleven stores are now in jail, authorities said Saturday.

The Santa Ana Police Department released the booking photos of Malik Patt and Jason Payne, both of Los Angeles. Police said Patt, 20, is believed to have been the shooter and is considered the main suspect. Jason Payne, 44, is the other suspect.

A half-dozen 7-Elevens and a doughnut shop were robbed within five hours early Monday in San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties, setting off an intensive manhunt that resulted in the arrests of the two men in Los Angeles.

Matthew Hirsch, a 40-year-old clerk, was shot and killed at a Brea store, and Matthew Rule, 24, was shot and killed in the parking lot of a Santa Ana store. Two of the three wounded have been released from hospitals.

Authorities said the men are also suspected of a July 9 killing in Los Angeles, but have provided few details in the case.

Click here to read the full article in AP News