2022, The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More

CA Globe headlines tell what really happened in 2022

Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles.

These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.

Sir Winston Churchill warned us, “evils can be created much quicker than they can be cured.” He must have been anticipating the California Governor and elected members of the Legislature in 2022 when he said, “To build may have to be the slow and laborious task of years. To destroy can be the thoughtless act of a single day.”

We strive every day to bring you the truth as we obsessively chronicle everything political throughout the state of California. Click on any headline for the article. And please, share your thoughts in the comments section.

Let’s move on to the Globe headlines of 2022:

Newsom’s Latest Criminal Pardons of 10 More Makes 140 Total Since 2019

Alameda County Board of Supervisors Vote 4-0 To Ban Criminal Background Checks For Housing

Ceaseless CA Dept. of Public Health Commercials Push Covid Boosters, Testing, Masking Up

Homeless Advocates Attempt To Halt San Francisco Encampment Removals By Emergency Order

Oakland City Council Reinstates Indoor Public Masking Mandate

California Reparations Plan is Rooted in Stupidity and Historical Lies

LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans

Biden Isn’t Fighting to Preserve Title 42, He’s Fighting to Preserve the Power of the CDC

Doctors Without Ethical Borders

Senator Weiner Reintroduces Psychedelic Drug Decriminalization bill

Politics and Public Health Agencies Behind Latest Round of Covid Hysteria

Judge Blocks Major Part of California Gun Control Bill

New Report: University Policies Fail to Protect Jewish Students from Antisemitism

Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans

Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams

Los Angeles City Council Meeting Falls Into Chaos Following Brief Entrance of Kevin De Leon

Gov. Newsom Blames GOP, Biden Administration For Current Migrant Crisis During Visit To Border

California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards

Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year

California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail

Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates

California Was Just Named One Of The Worst Judicial Hellholes In The Nation – Again

Details Of The Legislative Staff Unionization Legislation

Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1

Will Gov. Newsom’s ‘Sweeping’ Climate Change Legislation Save the Planet?

While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story

New LA Ordinance Requires Retail Workers Get Work Schedules Two Weeks In Advance

CA GOP Candidate Josh Hoover Defeats Assemblyman Ken Cooley in Assembly 7th District Election

Newsom Vows No White House Run in 2024… Sort Of

California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations

Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America

California Appellate Court Panel Strikes Down SDUSD Appeal Of Vaccine Mandate Ban

Kevin Kiley Wins CA 3rd District House Race Against Kermit Jones

Totality of California’s Proposed COVID Laws Would be Most Aggressive In the Nation

Tehama County Sheriff’s Department To Cut All Daytime Patrols

Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices

57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care

Californians Vote for Inflation, More Crime, Water Shortages, High Gas Prices, and Abortion

National Democratic Leadership Denounces Gov. Newsom Over ‘Getting Crushed On Narrative’ Remark

California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot

California Lost Double The Number Of Companies In 2021 Than Previous Year New Report Finds

Californians Inundated with Mask and Vax ads by CA Dept. of Public Health

California, 4th Largest Economy in the World, Ranks Among 10 Worst in US for High Taxes

Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores

Snap Becomes Latest Company to Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout in City

California Hogs and Chickens Enjoy More Protections Than Unborn Babies

Sen. Scott Wiener Invites Us to Pumpkin Carving Drag Queen Event

Lawsuit Filed to Halt ‘Cancel-Culturalists’ Name Change of UC Hastings College of the Law

Nury Martinez Resigns As LA City Council President Following Audio of Racist Comments

California Pastor Chastises Gov. Newsom for Bible Verse on Abortion Billboards

CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs

Unemployment Fraud Climbs to $32 Billion with No Accountability in Sight

San Francisco Office Occupancy Still Under 40% Despite Ending Mask Mandate

Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting

Gov. Newsom Allocates $200M for Abortion Travel & Care, Legalizes Infanticide

Newsom Vetoes Bill To Prohibit Foreign Governments From Buying CA Agricultural Land

Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers

California Physician Issues Warning About Bill to Punish Physicians for ‘Unprofessional Conduct

Gap Announces Mass Layoffs in SF, NY Corporate Offices

CPUC Passes New Policy Ending All New Gasline Subsidies In Favor of All-Electric Homes

Gov. Newsom Calls on DOJ to Charge Florida and Texas Govs with ‘Kidnapping’ for Shipping Immigrants Out of State

Newsom Places Ads For New California Abortion Website in Seven Red States

CA Teachers Union Did Oppo Research on Parents Who Wanted Schools to Reopen During COVID

Entire SLO County DAs Office Recused from 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest Arrest Case

Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles

4 Million Residents in LA County Facing Outdoor Watering Ban until September 20th

Gov. Newsom Signs Legislation to Unionize CA’s 556,000 Fast Food Workers

‘Extreme’ Weather Hysteria is Latest Crisis

Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s In-Laws Fled California for Florida During Covid

Lawmakers Just Passed Two Bills to Punish Physicians and Curtail Free Speech

Two Gun Control Bills Fail on Final Day of 2022 California Legislative Session

Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues

Through the Green Looking Glass at California’s Electrical Grid

Sen. Hertzberg Warned He Would Bring the Zero-Bail Bill Back – And He Just Did

California to Ban the Sale of Gas Powered Vehicles in just 13 Years

Amendment to Hold Drug Dealers Accountable for Fentanyl Deaths Rejected by Senate Democrats

Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Re-define State’s Open Meeting Act

Senate Votes Down Amendment to Bill To Make Human Trafficking a Serious, Violent Felony

Three Courts Rule Against Gov. Newsom, State Govt. in Covid Business Lockdown Orders

Why is Gov. Newsom Pushing Stricter Climate and Energy Goals?

Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign

Union Sponsored AB 5 Hits Independent Truckers

Sen. Scott Wiener Chosen as Chairman of Senate Select Committee on Monkeypox

After Killing Delta Tunnels in 2019, Gov. Newsom Resurrects the Behemoth Jobs Project

Disney Pays the Price for Woke Activism

California’s Oil and Gas Workers Send Warning to States About Newsom’s Devastating Energy Policies

The Possible 2024 Presidential Run of Governor Gavin Newsom

AG Bonta Restricts Four More States for State-Funded Travel Over Anti-LGBTQ Policies

The California Nanny State Invades Household Kitchens

Calif. Attorney General Leaks Names and Addresses of State’s Legal Gun Owners Following SCOTUS Gun Ruling

AB 2098: CA Doctors Who Spread COVID ‘Misinformation’ Risk Losing License to Practice

Calif. Assembly Passes Abortion Rights Constitutional Amendment Bill for Nov. Ballot

Gov. Newsom and Democrats Fast-Track New Gun Control Bills

California Tops Nation’s Highest Gas Prices at $6.43 Per Gallon

Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences for Gang Crimes

Why Did Gov. Newsom Sign Climate Deal With New Zealand?

EXCLUSIVE: California Globe Interview With 45th President Donald Trump

Bill to let 12-Year Olds Get Vaccine Without Parental Consent Passes State Senate

California Refuses to Give Up ‘Woke Math’

California’s Under-21 Firearms Sale Ban Overturned in 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals

California Legislature Continues to Restrict Lobbyist and Public Access to Capitol Hearings

AB 2777: ‘The Sexual Abuse Cover Up Accountability Act’

COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Pulled For K-12 Students Until July 2023

California Public School Enrollment Drops by Another 110,000 Students – Fifth Decline in a Row

Judge Tosses Out California Law Mandating Diversity Quotas on Boards

Mayor and Governor Blame Gun Violence When 6 are Killed, 10 Injured in Downtown Sacramento Shooting

California’s Water Crisis Lingers as Gov. Newsom Vacations in Costa Rica

Sen. Portantino Authors Bill to Force Parents to Disclose Guns in the Home

Political Vendetta or ‘Public Nuisance’: Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A Under Fire

The Expanding Housing Crisis: Affordable, Attainable, or Impossible?

Calif. Senate Clings to Mask Mandate Even as Gov. Announces He’s Dropping It

Gavin Newsom’s Lithium Valley – Spinning Yet Another Field of Dreams

New Wealth Tax Proposal in California in Assembly Bill 2289

San Francisco Voters Recall Three School Board Members With Over 70% of the Vote Each

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Celebrities Shown Attending Super Bowl Sans Required Masks

‘MaskGate’ and the Unserious Politicians Mocking the People of California

BLM Shuts Down Online Fundraising in California, Washington Following State AG Warnings

Oakland Votes to Require Proof of Vaccination at Restaurants, Businesses Starting February 1st

Bill To Convert Municipal Golf Courses to Affordable Housing Killed In Assembly Committee

Gov. Newsom Shocked California Looks Like ‘a Third World Country’

