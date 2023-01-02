2022, The Year of Diversions: Gov. Newsom Clings to Covid Powers, Climate Lies, and More

CA Globe headlines tell what really happened in 2022
Instead of an overview of the year that was 2022, I thought I’d re-post important California Globe headlines and the links to the articles.
These story headlines tell us all what really happened in 2022 in California – politics, spending, the mandates and regulations, and constitutional abuses. Notably, Governor Gavin Newsom even vetoed a bill to limit his Covid emergency powers which he first declared in March 2020; Newsom maintains emergency powers more than 1,000 days, and nearly 3 years later.
Sir Winston Churchill warned us, “evils can be created much quicker than they can be cured.” He must have been anticipating the California Governor and elected members of the Legislature in 2022 when he said, “To build may have to be the slow and laborious task of years. To destroy can be the thoughtless act of a single day.”
We strive every day to bring you the truth as we obsessively chronicle everything political throughout the state of California. Click on any headline for the article. And please, share your thoughts in the comments section.
Let’s move on to the Globe headlines of 2022:
Newsom’s Latest Criminal Pardons of 10 More Makes 140 Total Since 2019
Alameda County Board of Supervisors Vote 4-0 To Ban Criminal Background Checks For Housing
Ceaseless CA Dept. of Public Health Commercials Push Covid Boosters, Testing, Masking Up
Homeless Advocates Attempt To Halt San Francisco Encampment Removals By Emergency Order
Oakland City Council Reinstates Indoor Public Masking Mandate
California Reparations Plan is Rooted in Stupidity and Historical Lies
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
Biden Isn’t Fighting to Preserve Title 42, He’s Fighting to Preserve the Power of the CDC
Doctors Without Ethical Borders
Senator Weiner Reintroduces Psychedelic Drug Decriminalization bill
Politics and Public Health Agencies Behind Latest Round of Covid Hysteria
Judge Blocks Major Part of California Gun Control Bill
New Report: University Policies Fail to Protect Jewish Students from Antisemitism
Lancaster City Council Declares State Of Emergency Over LA Mayor Karen Bass Homeless Plans
Lawsuit Filed to Halt Removal of Northern CA Klamath River Hydroelectric Dams
Los Angeles City Council Meeting Falls Into Chaos Following Brief Entrance of Kevin De Leon
Gov. Newsom Blames GOP, Biden Administration For Current Migrant Crisis During Visit To Border
California’s Homeless Hustle is a House of Cards
Assemblyman Fong Brings Back Bill to Suspend Gas Taxes for One Year
California High Speed Rail: Low Speed Fail
Control vs. Science: California Govt. Medical Tyrants Agitating for Mask Mandates
California Was Just Named One Of The Worst Judicial Hellholes In The Nation – Again
Details Of The Legislative Staff Unionization Legislation
Businesses Across California Brace For Minimum Wage Increase January 1
Will Gov. Newsom’s ‘Sweeping’ Climate Change Legislation Save the Planet?
While California Burns, Politicians Fiddle: One Rancher’s Story
New LA Ordinance Requires Retail Workers Get Work Schedules Two Weeks In Advance
CA GOP Candidate Josh Hoover Defeats Assemblyman Ken Cooley in Assembly 7th District Election
Newsom Vows No White House Run in 2024… Sort Of
California’s EDD Continues to Borrow Hundreds of Millions – about $13 million PER DAY – To Meet its Obligations
Politicians and Media are Trying to Foist Another Covid Winter on America
California Appellate Court Panel Strikes Down SDUSD Appeal Of Vaccine Mandate Ban
Kevin Kiley Wins CA 3rd District House Race Against Kermit Jones
Totality of California’s Proposed COVID Laws Would be Most Aggressive In the Nation
Tehama County Sheriff’s Department To Cut All Daytime Patrols
Gov. Newsom Relying on Politics and Deceit over CA’s High Gas Prices
57.7 % – That’s How Many Californians Officially Don’t Care
Californians Vote for Inflation, More Crime, Water Shortages, High Gas Prices, and Abortion
National Democratic Leadership Denounces Gov. Newsom Over ‘Getting Crushed On Narrative’ Remark
California’s Blue City Crime Wave is On the Ballot
California Lost Double The Number Of Companies In 2021 Than Previous Year New Report Finds
Californians Inundated with Mask and Vax ads by CA Dept. of Public Health
California, 4th Largest Economy in the World, Ranks Among 10 Worst in US for High Taxes
Gov. Newsom’s Blatant Dishonesty on California Public School Test Scores
Snap Becomes Latest Company to Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout in City
California Hogs and Chickens Enjoy More Protections Than Unborn Babies
Sen. Scott Wiener Invites Us to Pumpkin Carving Drag Queen Event
Lawsuit Filed to Halt ‘Cancel-Culturalists’ Name Change of UC Hastings College of the Law
Nury Martinez Resigns As LA City Council President Following Audio of Racist Comments
California Pastor Chastises Gov. Newsom for Bible Verse on Abortion Billboards
CA Sen. Shannon Grove Schools Gov. Newsom on Democrats’ High Gas/Oil Costs
Unemployment Fraud Climbs to $32 Billion with No Accountability in Sight
San Francisco Office Occupancy Still Under 40% Despite Ending Mask Mandate
Gov. Newsom Signs AB 2693: Employer Mandatory COVID Reporting
Gov. Newsom Allocates $200M for Abortion Travel & Care, Legalizes Infanticide
Newsom Vetoes Bill To Prohibit Foreign Governments From Buying CA Agricultural Land
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill to Limit his Emergency Powers
California Physician Issues Warning About Bill to Punish Physicians for ‘Unprofessional Conduct
Gap Announces Mass Layoffs in SF, NY Corporate Offices
CPUC Passes New Policy Ending All New Gasline Subsidies In Favor of All-Electric Homes
Gov. Newsom Calls on DOJ to Charge Florida and Texas Govs with ‘Kidnapping’ for Shipping Immigrants Out of State
Newsom Places Ads For New California Abortion Website in Seven Red States
CA Teachers Union Did Oppo Research on Parents Who Wanted Schools to Reopen During COVID
Entire SLO County DAs Office Recused from 2020 Black Lives Matter Protest Arrest Case
Sacramento Drug-Addicted Transients Taking Over Neighborhoods While City Fiddles
4 Million Residents in LA County Facing Outdoor Watering Ban until September 20th
Gov. Newsom Signs Legislation to Unionize CA’s 556,000 Fast Food Workers
‘Extreme’ Weather Hysteria is Latest Crisis
Latest Attack on Proposed Sites Reservoir – Not Enough Water
Gov. Gavin Newsom’s In-Laws Fled California for Florida During Covid
Lawmakers Just Passed Two Bills to Punish Physicians and Curtail Free Speech
Two Gun Control Bills Fail on Final Day of 2022 California Legislative Session
Sacramento Starbucks Closes Over Crime and Safety Issues
Through the Green Looking Glass at California’s Electrical Grid
Sen. Hertzberg Warned He Would Bring the Zero-Bail Bill Back – And He Just Did
California to Ban the Sale of Gas Powered Vehicles in just 13 Years
Amendment to Hold Drug Dealers Accountable for Fentanyl Deaths Rejected by Senate Democrats
Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Re-define State’s Open Meeting Act
Senate Votes Down Amendment to Bill To Make Human Trafficking a Serious, Violent Felony
Three Courts Rule Against Gov. Newsom, State Govt. in Covid Business Lockdown Orders
Why is Gov. Newsom Pushing Stricter Climate and Energy Goals?
Sacramento ‘Antifa’ Teacher Indoctrinating Students in Marxism/Communism Receives 3 years’ Pay to Resign
Union Sponsored AB 5 Hits Independent Truckers
Sen. Scott Wiener Chosen as Chairman of Senate Select Committee on Monkeypox
After Killing Delta Tunnels in 2019, Gov. Newsom Resurrects the Behemoth Jobs Project
Disney Pays the Price for Woke Activism
California’s Oil and Gas Workers Send Warning to States About Newsom’s Devastating Energy Policies
The Possible 2024 Presidential Run of Governor Gavin Newsom
AG Bonta Restricts Four More States for State-Funded Travel Over Anti-LGBTQ Policies
The California Nanny State Invades Household Kitchens
Calif. Attorney General Leaks Names and Addresses of State’s Legal Gun Owners Following SCOTUS Gun Ruling
AB 2098: CA Doctors Who Spread COVID ‘Misinformation’ Risk Losing License to Practice
Calif. Assembly Passes Abortion Rights Constitutional Amendment Bill for Nov. Ballot
Gov. Newsom and Democrats Fast-Track New Gun Control Bills
California Tops Nation’s Highest Gas Prices at $6.43 Per Gallon
Tulare County DA Warns of Fallout with Reduced Sentences for Gang Crimes
Why Did Gov. Newsom Sign Climate Deal With New Zealand?
EXCLUSIVE: California Globe Interview With 45th President Donald Trump
Bill to let 12-Year Olds Get Vaccine Without Parental Consent Passes State Senate
California Refuses to Give Up ‘Woke Math’
California’s Under-21 Firearms Sale Ban Overturned in 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
California Legislature Continues to Restrict Lobbyist and Public Access to Capitol Hearings
AB 2777: ‘The Sexual Abuse Cover Up Accountability Act’
COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Pulled For K-12 Students Until July 2023
California Public School Enrollment Drops by Another 110,000 Students – Fifth Decline in a Row
Judge Tosses Out California Law Mandating Diversity Quotas on Boards
Mayor and Governor Blame Gun Violence When 6 are Killed, 10 Injured in Downtown Sacramento Shooting
California’s Water Crisis Lingers as Gov. Newsom Vacations in Costa Rica
Sen. Portantino Authors Bill to Force Parents to Disclose Guns in the Home
Political Vendetta or ‘Public Nuisance’: Santa Barbara Chick-fil-A Under Fire
The Expanding Housing Crisis: Affordable, Attainable, or Impossible?
Calif. Senate Clings to Mask Mandate Even as Gov. Announces He’s Dropping It
Gavin Newsom’s Lithium Valley – Spinning Yet Another Field of Dreams
New Wealth Tax Proposal in California in Assembly Bill 2289
San Francisco Voters Recall Three School Board Members With Over 70% of the Vote Each
LA Mayor Eric Garcetti, Celebrities Shown Attending Super Bowl Sans Required Masks
‘MaskGate’ and the Unserious Politicians Mocking the People of California
BLM Shuts Down Online Fundraising in California, Washington Following State AG Warnings
Oakland Votes to Require Proof of Vaccination at Restaurants, Businesses Starting February 1st
Bill To Convert Municipal Golf Courses to Affordable Housing Killed In Assembly Committee
Gov. Newsom Shocked California Looks Like ‘a Third World Country’
Comments
And the Problem is? Just ask any of the idiots who vote Democrat.
It slaps them in the face every day. Cost of living goes up, and more people leave.
Geez
Commie Newsom…need I say more…