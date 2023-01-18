24 Hours and Hundreds of Feet Apart, 2 Killings in Downtown Turlock. ‘We Will Not Tolerate’

By

Less than 24 hours after, and just around the corner from, a fatal shooting early Saturday, another deadly shooting took place early Sunday in downtown Turlock. It’s the city’s second homicide of the year, police say. The Turlock Police Department got a 911 at 1:38 a.m. Sunday reporting a shooting behind the Udder Place and Grand Cru in downtown. Arriving officers found found 31-year-old Robert Morgan, who worked security at Grand Cru, on the ground and suffering multiple gunshot wounds. “Uninvolved persons” were administering CPR, according to a police news release. Officers assisted with lifesaving efforts until an ambulance crew arrived and took Morgan to a local hospital, where at 2:16 a.m. he died.

TPD Detective Sgt. Victor Barcelos has indicated Morgan’s shooting and one the night before are unrelated, the news release says. Officers learned that Morgan, though it was his day off, was at Grand Cru with friends. “Inside the bar, Grand Cru’s security was involved in an altercation with several male patrons of Hispanic descent. Security was able to move the involved parties outside, but the fight continued, and Morgan stepped in while off duty to assist his co-workers,” says the release. While Morgan reportedly was in a physical altercation with a man near the rear of The Udder Place, the as-yet unidentified occupant of a dark sedan stopped, got out and fired multiple gunshots at Morgan. The shooter then got back into the car and fled the scene. Detectives are examining evidence including video surveillance and interviewing “relevant parties.” Additional resources including the Major Accident Investigation Team and the Special Investigations Unit are supporting detectives in the investigation and using specialized equipment to process the crime scene. Jerry Powell, owner of Grand Cru, has voluntarily closed for two weeks to review internal processes and procedures related to evaluating and improving safety measures at his establishment, the TPD release says. “I had a discussion with Mr. Powell regarding this tragedy at Grand Cru, and he let me know he is heartbroken at the loss of a valued staff member and friend,” Turlock Chief of Police Jason Hedden says in the release. “He also informed me that he is closing his business immediately to conduct a review and ensure that Grand Cru is a safe place for both patrons and employees.” The chief adds, “I am employing new, state-of-the-art technologies and resources to combat violent crime in our city to keep our residents and businesses safe and secure. We will not tolerate this kind of activity and want our residents to know we are working hard and will continue to update the public as information can be shared during these investigations.” The Turlock Police Department asks that anyone with information about the investigation to call Detective Raul Garcia at 209-664-7314, or the department’s Tip Line at 209-668-5550, ext. 6780, or email tpdtipline@turlock.ca.us.

The gunshot fatality was the second of the weekend. Early Saturday, just after 2 a.m. in the area of Market Street and South Broadway in downtown, a shooting took the life of a 21-year-old man and wounded a 20-year-old. The man who died is Romeo Portillo, according to a Turlock Police Department news release. The release did not identify the 20-year-old. The two were passengers in a car being driven by 22-year-old Gary Jackson. Both were taken to the hospital, but Portillo later died. The release said all three men are Patterson residents.

