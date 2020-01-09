A Bold Fix For The West’s Water Woes

The nation’s Western states are facing severe, and worsening, water shortages. There are both consumption and supply problems, and neither will be easy to fix. However, we have a remedy for the latter.
More water is used in America per capita than almost anywhere else in the world — more than three times as much as in China and 15 times more than in Denmark. Not surprisingly, the highest domestic water use is in the driest Western U.S. states: Arizona residents use 147 gallons per day compared to just 51 gallons in Wisconsin. That’ll come as no surprise to anyone who has seen the heavily irrigated golf courses in places such as Phoenix and Scottsdale.
The situation in California, with its outsized population and recurrent droughts over much of the past decade, is particularly tenuous. The state has received significant amounts of rain during the past few years, but that has not remedied the most serious impact of many years of drought, which has been exacerbated by a growing population and expansive agriculture: namely, a severe deficit of groundwater. For years, farmers in the Central Valley have liberally extracted water from the region’s aquifers to compensate for reduced supplies from canals and aqueducts.
As water levels have dropped, farmers, homeowners, and municipalities have dug deeper and deeper wells, but such measures only prolong the inevitable: The incidence of well failures is increasing.
Most proposed solutions, which have focused on conservation, have been unpalatable, while few have focused on ways to increase supplies. There’s the rub: America does not have a water supply problem; it has a water distribution problem.
Therefore, to address the water shortages in Western states, we propose a major new infrastructure project that could revolutionize water distribution in the U.S. and further development of the western half of the nation: long-distance pipelines.
In much of the West, rain is sparse, and except for parts of the Pacific Northwest, water comes largely from a variety of non-precipitation sources. California, for example, has a hodge-podge of sources, one of the most important of which is the Colorado River, which supplies most of the water for farm irrigation and urban areas in the southern part of the state. Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah, Colorado, Wyoming, and Mexico all share the river’s resources.
The largest eastern river, the Mississippi, has about 30 times the average annual flow of the Colorado, and the Columbia has close to 10 times. Water from these and other large rivers pours unused into the sea.
Thus, the West’s chronic water shortages result from a failure to appropriately redistribute our nation’s abundant total water resources.
We currently transport oil, but not water, across America, although water can move through pipelines, tunnels, and aqueducts with perfect safety over long distances on a virtually limitless scale.
We envision a major combined federal and private hallmark program for the nation – an Interstate Water System (IWS), which would rival in importance and transformative potential the Interstate Highway System, whose formation was championed by President Dwight Eisenhower. America already moves some water and stores it in man-made lakes, and the IWS would be designed to expand the country’s water-related infrastructure by crossing state boundaries to transport water from where America has an abundance of it to where it is needed. With modifications and expansions over time, no part of the U.S. need find itself short of water.
The IWS is practicable. Assume that an initial goal might be doubling the water flow, averaging about 20,000 cubic feet per second, to Colorado River system reservoirs. Pumping Mississippi River water to about 4,000-5,000 feet altitude would likely be needed to supply reservoirs Lake Mead (altitude 1,100 feet) and/or Lake Powell (altitude 3,600 feet). We estimate that fewer than 10 power plants of typical one-gigawatt size could provide the energy to move water halfway across the nation to double the flow of the Colorado River, while gravity-driven flow turning turbines below its reservoir lakes would eventually regenerate much of the input energy required.
If feasibility studies confirm the basic assumptions, the implications would be enormous. The project would create innumerable jobs, provide many construction and other business opportunities, and facilitate national growth and development. Interstate highway and railroad routes suggest cross-country paths for an IWS. Energy supply is not limiting.
The IWS would evolve over years, as did the Interstate Highway System. To make it happen, we need recognition of the great long-term importance of the fundamental idea, and the determination to pursue it at the highest levels of government and industry. The sooner we start, the better.
Schulman, a physician, scientist, former professor, and chairman of Genetics & IVF Institute, lives in the American East and West. Schaefer is a chemist, former president of the University of Arizona, and chairman of REhnu, Inc. Miller is a physician, molecular biologist, and a senior fellow at the Pacific Research Institute.
This article was originally published by the Pacific Research Institute.
Hey, we’re running out of water but San Diego is issuing permits for 4000+ sf houses every day!
Stan, it’s not a square footage of a home issue, it’s a Democrat controlled government issue. California needs to be building reservoirs instead of letting runoff flow directly Into the ocean. Look at what the Democrats did to the central valley. They divert water from the farmers directly to the ocean for the sake of a fish.
Hey! California has more than a water problem.
First its the leadership. That is the primary problem with all of California’s water, energy, and infrastructure problems.
Water and energy can be fixed with dams. Dams that provide available water and energy generation – better than wind, solar and natural gas or oil.
California’s leadership shy’s away from the greatest energy provider. With the smallest foot print, the smallest pollution contribution, and it works rain or shine, fog or snow.
Today the idiots in Sacramento are even turning against natural gas.
Their goal is apparently to leave its Citizens in the dark, cold, hungry, and broke!
California’s leadership is void of all wisdom concerning it’s job. They have continually stolen from the Citizen his freedom, his wealth, his education, and his future.
They fail at everything they attempt and all at a cost that the Citizen has to bear. They can build a high speed rail that has no power source available, and then refuse to build dams! Stupid is epidemic in Sacrament.
California, today, has no future in water, in energy, or education and even the repair of its roads and bridges.
Raise the dam at Lake Shasta and either build a ginormous desal plant near Eureka and pipe the water across to Shasta or make an arrangement with Washington or Canada to tap into one of the rivers (Columbia) and use a collapsible plastic pipe laid on the ocean floor to bring water South to Shasta. Shasta feeds the Sacramento River which feeds the State. Of course the effing envirowhackos will fight this tooth and nail.
A large percentage of California water flows out to the ocean. Our leadership in California is worried about the fish and not the people. JimM is spot on. I didn’t vote for these idiots, but other residents just keeps voting in these ideologues who don’t care about facts or the results of their actions. When will people wake up?
Hey Iv’e got an idea, let’s smuggle in another 10 million illegals so that it will make the problem much worse and create the very thing we are trying to stop. While we are at it , let’s give social security and free everything to those same illegals and then deny benefits to the Americans who paid in all their lives. Yes , this was sarcasm.
