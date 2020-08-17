A Growing Opposition To Raising Taxes In California

By

Tax and bond proposals did not fare very well in the election just last March. For the first time since the 1990’s, voters rejected a statewide school bond, ironically designated as Proposition 13. Local bond and tax measures also had rough sledding, particularly those requiring a two-thirds vote.

Prior to that, in June of 2019, registered voters residing in the Los Angeles Unified School District rejected a proposed parcel tax heavily supported by the local labor groups and Mayor Eric Garcetti. The measure, Measure EE, which needed a two-thirds vote for passage, didn’t even secure a simple majority.

What is going on here?

Last year, this column coined the term “taxuration” which is a phenomenon when taxpayers are so saturated with new tax-hike proposals that they start to rebel.

According to a poll released at that time by the Public Policy Institute of California, a majority of likely voters in the state aren’t very happy with the tax burdens they are forced to pay.

