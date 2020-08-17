A Growing Opposition To Raising Taxes In California

Tax and bond proposals did not fare very well in the election just last March. For the first time since the 1990’s, voters rejected a statewide school bond, ironically designated as Proposition 13. Local bond and tax measures also had rough sledding, particularly those requiring a two-thirds vote.
Prior to that, in June of 2019, registered voters residing in the Los Angeles Unified School District rejected a proposed parcel tax heavily supported by the local labor groups and Mayor Eric Garcetti. The measure, Measure EE, which needed a two-thirds vote for passage, didn’t even secure a simple majority.
What is going on here?
Last year, this column coined the term “taxuration” which is a phenomenon when taxpayers are so saturated with new tax-hike proposals that they start to rebel.
According to a poll released at that time by the Public Policy Institute of California, a majority of likely voters in the state aren’t very happy with the tax burdens they are forced to pay.
Taxes have nearly taken us into a third world nation. The great give away and denial of responsibility by both parties has put us in a situation where those who receive the handouts will vote for whoever is willing to continue the handouts. That is now becoming very close to 50 percent. Fortunately it appears even that group is being increasingly negatively affected by the need for additional increases in taxes to keep the unions and those involved in receiving the handouts satisfied. The cost of the Corona virus has truly thrown a monkey wrench in the financial mischief of our leaders. Tough Love may be the only answer.
Maybe the residents are catching on to the reality that increased costs, i.e., taxes, are not absorbed by those that pay the taxes, but just trickled down into the products and services from the individuals and companies that get hit with more costs to stay in California. Ultimately, it is the consumer that pays for those extra tax burdens!
Our president has reminded us that lowering taxes and regulations feeds the economy and provides growth.
California’s socialists are out to prove him wrong. So far, they are going broke in the process.
We should all take to the streets to protest any increase in taxes. Two reasons: apparently protesting makes you immune to covid and burning stuff is now encouraged by our politicians in ca.