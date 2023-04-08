A look at homicides in SF this year, in light of Cash App founder Bob Lee’s stabbing death

By

Because this is a high-profile case, the police department is giving Cash App founder Bob Lee’s case a lot of attention. But what about the other homicides this year?

There have been 13 reported homicides in San Francisco so far, according to police records.

The latest one, which has received the most attention, took place on April 4. The victim, Bob Lee, a tech executive. It remains unsolved.

To be fair to the families, we took a closer look at the other 12 cases.

INTERACTIVE: Take a look at the ABC7 Neighborhood Safety Tracker

Gavin Boston, a 40-year-old security guard, was killed on Jan. 4 just outside the Japan Center Mall. Two teenage boys, 14 and 15, were arrested in connection to the killing that came as Boston escorted one of them out of the mall.

Police have been able to solve two other homicide cases this year. One took place in the Excelsior District in January, the other in the Hunters Point neighborhood in February. Two people were arrested for those two separate crimes.

Three more murders occurred in March, but the victims remain unidentified.

Another homicide on April 1 in the Tenderloin also remains open and active.

Judy Solem and Don Carr’s son, Samuel St. Pierre, is not one of the 2023 homicides. The 32-year-old was shot and killed on June 19, 2022 in the Marina District while visiting San Francisco. A surveillance camera captured the suspect’s car yet no one has been arrested. There is a $50,000 reward for any information.

“The car pulled up,” Carr said. “He went over. They had some brief conversation through the driver’s side. He backed up and they shot him twice.”

Between 2000 and 2008, San Francisco investigators had an abysmal record when solving homicides and arresting suspects. But in 2009 and the following years, the clearance rate improved, reaching a high in 2018 of 96 percent. By 2021, the last year this data is available, the solved-case rate was 75 percent.

Why? It may be due to staffing levels.

There were 2,306 sworn officers in 2018, when the clearance rate was so high. In 2021, that number went down to 2,129.

“I’m sure they’re overwhelmed and doing all they can but you put yourself in our shoes. You are never going to think it’s enough until it’s solved, said Carr.

Is San Francisco’s violent crime as “horrific” as tech execs claim? Data shows the City by the Bay has problems like many others across the country. But the statistics don’t support the claims many are putting online. Go here for the full report.

Click here to read the full article at ABC News