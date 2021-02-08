Adam Schiff Should Not Be California Attorney General

By

The office of the attorney general of California is unlike any other elected position.

That person serves as California’s top law enforcement official.

In addition to the same oath of office that most public officials take to uphold the constitutions of both the United States and California, an attorney general also has fiduciary obligations to apply the law equally and fairly. It is an office that requires both integrity and honesty.

While it is hoped that the attorney general would approach their duties in a non-partisan manner, the attorney general post is nonetheless a partisan office.

This has been troubling in recent years as the holders of that office have wrongfully politicized the process of writing the official descriptions of measures that appear on the ballot.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra was roundly criticized by both progressive and conservative media for preparing deceptive ballot titles and summaries in order to placate his political allies and punish his political adversaries.

But no amount of past abuses in the office of attorney general would likely exceed that which would occur should current Congressman Adam Schiff be selected by Gov. Gavin Newsom to replace Secretary of Health and Human Services nominee Becerra.

There is no debate that Schiff, a House manager of the first failed impeachment effort, is a hyper-partisan politician who craves both the limelight and more power. Nor is there doubt he has his eyes on even higher office.

Schiff’s biggest liability, however, is his abject lack of integrity. To put it succinctly, his history of habitual lying makes him unfit to be California’s top cop. During the entire impeachment fiasco, Schiff was pushing a narrative that he knew had no factual basis.

To read the entire column, please click here.