America’s First Third-World State

“Third World” is now an anachronistic geographical term of the old Cold War. But after 1989, “Third World” was reinvented from a political noun into an adjective to mean more than just Asian, African, and Latin American nations nonaligned with either the West or the Soviet bloc.
Rather, the current modifier “Third World” has come to transcend geography, politics, and ethnicity. It simply denotes poor failed states all over the globe of all races and religions.
Third World symptomologies are predictably corrupt government, unequal or nonexistent applicability of the law, two rather than three classes, and the return of medieval diseases. Third World nations suffer from high taxes and poor social services, premodern infrastructure and utilities, poor transportation, tribalism, gangs, and lack of security.
Another chief characteristic of a Third World society is the official denial of all of the above, and a vindictive, almost hysterical state response to anyone who points out those obvious tragedies. Another is massive out-migration. Residents prefer almost any country other than their own. Think Somalia, Venezuela, Cuba, Libya, or Guatemala.
Does 21st-century California increasingly fit that definition — despite having the nation’s most amenable climate and most beautiful and diverse geography, with major natural ports facing the dynamic Asian economies, and being naturally rich in timber, agriculture, mining, and energy, and blessed with a prior century’s inheritance of effective local and state government?
Amazing how many California voters have plugged their ears and covered their eyes. Don’t think they will ever figure it out though. Sad…
Amazing how California Voters have not had their will reflected in the voting process for years because of voter tampering, voter fraud and direct Dictatorship from the acting Governors who negate the will of the people and rule by Executive orders that seem to have ultimate powers and can dissolve voted in laws and legislation at the will of one person or corrupt political party. This PROVES that the California Voter is NOT the one responsible for the corrupt and criminal actions of Government here.
Time to get CA back to a TWO party system and enough of this crap of top two runners, otherwise we will NEVER get out of this doom and gloom hell hole with the dems in charge all the time.
As a native Californian, I am aasaimed of what our state has become, yes it is a third world state with illegal aliens having more rights than the legal citizens. I see John cox bitching and moaning, but he ran a piss poor campaign and as I see it, he sold out to Newsom and his lying ways. I had stated that once Newsom won, that he would be worse than Jerry by a lot. So far, very true. It is time for Californians to WAKE UP, and turn this state around. We need to get rid of the jerks in Sacramento and elsewhere in this state.
WHAT A SHAME OUR STATE BECAME SO LOW AND DIRTY. WHAT IS WRONG WITH THESE PEOPLE THAT KEEP VOTING FOR THESE PEOPLE. I GUESS THE NEW GENERATION WANTS EVERYTHING FREE UNTIL IT RUNS OUT AND THEN THEY WILL LEAVE AND GO TO ANOTHER STATE AND KILL THAT ONE. GOD HELP US ALL.
The biggest problem facing California is, the powers that be think they’re doin’ just fine.
YOUR RIGHT