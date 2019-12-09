Another California Tax Revolt on the Horizon

By

While 1773 and 1978 may seem like they have nothing in common, both years go down in history books as two famous taxpayer revolts.

The Boston Tea Party’s protest on December 16, 1773 by American colonists sent a strong message to Britain that Americans would not take taxation sitting down.

Fast forward two centuries later, inflation and property taxes were skyrocketing 3,000 miles away from the Boston Harbor.

Families were being pushed out of their homes because their property taxes were unbearable, and a taxpayer revolt was brewing in California.

On June 6, 1978, California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 13, which tied property taxes to one percent of the purchase price and capped annual increases at two percent a year, bringing certainty to homeowners and businessowners by allowing them to predict their property taxes long into the future.

Sadly, California politicians have forgotten about the taxpayer revolt that occurred just over four decades ago.

