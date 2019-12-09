Another California Tax Revolt on the Horizon

While 1773 and 1978 may seem like they have nothing in common, both years go down in history books as two famous taxpayer revolts.
The Boston Tea Party’s protest on December 16, 1773 by American colonists sent a strong message to Britain that Americans would not take taxation sitting down.
Fast forward two centuries later, inflation and property taxes were skyrocketing 3,000 miles away from the Boston Harbor.
Families were being pushed out of their homes because their property taxes were unbearable, and a taxpayer revolt was brewing in California.
On June 6, 1978, California voters overwhelmingly passed Proposition 13, which tied property taxes to one percent of the purchase price and capped annual increases at two percent a year, bringing certainty to homeowners and businessowners by allowing them to predict their property taxes long into the future.
Sadly, California politicians have forgotten about the taxpayer revolt that occurred just over four decades ago.
California politicians character is contemptable and detestable.
They are without a doubt the worst people in the Nation. To wit; Adam Schiff, Nancy Pelosi, Barbara Boxer, Gavin Newsom, Jerry Brown, Diane Feinstein, and on, and on, and on.
Sadly, all elected by morons.
The last election cycle where these morons elected Newsom they also voted for seven, yes seven, propositions that raised their taxes.
They are either morons, stupid, or just flat don’t pay attention.
We need another revolt, and I sometimes pray that it would start with an economic collapse of California, for as of this time, she doesn’t deserve any reprieve, or salvation from her fate. Democrat politicians have and are continuing to dig her grave at the expense of the hardworking taxpaying Citizen.
They all need to go, every last Democrat and if the voter doesn’t see that then they are bona fide morons!
Unfortunately this will not happen. We couldn’t repeal the gas tax! The largest voting constituent in the state — the state employees — will go along with anything as long as they get their pensions. Couple them with the wealthy in tech and entertainment and it’s a lost cause.