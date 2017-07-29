You are here: Home / Top Stories / Assemblyman Travis Allen Wants Your Vote for California Governor

Assemblyman Travis Allen Wants Your Vote for California Governor

July 29, 2017

On the KTLA 5 News at 3pm, Huntington Beach Assemblyman Travis Allen (R) lays out his campaign platform for California governor, including drought response and a plan to repeal Gov. Brown’s gas tax.

