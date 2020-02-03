Beware of Indoctrination in the Split Roll Fight

It’s no secret that public sector labor organizations hate Proposition 13 because it remains one of the few barriers to their unfettered access to our wallets and pocketbooks.
Whether in the courts, legislature, initiative measures or “public education” campaigns, their relentless resistance to that landmark initiative has continued unabated for over forty years.
Much to their frustration, however, Prop. 13’s popularity has remained consistent during that same period of time.
Today, the most significant threat to Proposition 13 is the proposed “split roll” initiative which is currently in the signature gathering phase. This proposal, labeled as The California Schools and Local Communities Funding Act of 2020, is a $12 billion property tax increase. It dismantles one of Prop. 13’s most important protections, the limitation on annual increases in taxable value. Under Prop. 13, the taxable or “assessed” value of property can only increase two percent per year. This provision provides predictability and stability in tax liability for all property owners, whether the property is residential or commercial.
A key backer of the “split roll” initiative is, not surprisingly, the California Teachers Association, one of the state’s most powerful special interests. They are the chief purveyor of the myth that, somehow, Prop. 13 is the cause of the decline in educational quality. Fact check: California now spends 30% more on a per-pupil inflation-adjusted basis than it did in the mid-70’s when California schools were some of the best in the nation.
Comments
The Democrats stole your gas tax money for decades and let the roads fail.
The Democrats (Newsom) talk single payer health care, and suddenly pills that cost through the State system go from $100 a month to $750 a month. Coincidence?
The Democrats waste teaching time on politically correct projects and neglect basics. Student education craters. They now want to increase the tax burden? Think about it. They could not fix the roads, they jack up the price of medicine to justify single payer. They want to bankrupt private electrical companies for power.
Now they want to gut tax protections that will force up the costs to businesses that will then make your goods and services more expensive. (this in a state where people are leaving because of taxes.)
Is there anything rational about the Socialists called Democrats?
“rational. … A rational person is someone who is sensible and is able to make decisions based on intelligent thinking rather than on emotion.” as defined, the Dem’s rational thinking aligns with intelligent design to take from us our our money and surely planned to not be transparent or accountable. rational.
When it all comes down to bottomline –
All this is caused by the lack of investigational reporting with integrity in our media.
PROPAGANDA ALIVE AND WELL AND DESTROYING THIS COUNTRY, ONE DAY AT A TIME.
The Socialist NAZI DEMOCRATES need all the money they can get for PENSIONS…Until these ASSWIPES are voted out and those nice benefits TAKEN AWAY, supreme court has already ruled they can, they will continue to TRY AND STEAL MORE MONEY//
Well, look at what’s happened since 2006: Not a single Republican has been elected to state office. The influx of illegals continues to grow. In almost every instance, tax increases/bond measures with the words “children”, “safety”, or “school” in the title pass. Now, Prop. 13, the last bastion against the tide of runaway government taxation is being targeted. Any guess how this will pan out? If it doesn’t pass this time, it will the next. Eventually, the entire proposition will be gutted. The people are choosing this voluntarily, and that’s why so many of us are leaving.