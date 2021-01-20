Biden Team Fears Rocky Transition

By

Joe Biden’s transition team had no illusions about the chaos they were inheriting from President Donald Trump. They expected a disorganized government and mismanaged agencies, many of them hollowed out and ignored over the past four years.

Hours before they assume office, however, there is a fear among Biden’s team that the roadblocks they encountered during the chaotic transition shielded them from understanding the full scope of the problems at various agencies, and that the state of the executive branch is far worse than they understood — “the tip of the iceberg” as one senior transition aide put it.

At the National Security Council, Trump officials were reluctant to share information about who was even on the staff, and at the Department of Defense, requests for information were either ignored or only partially answered. At the Office of Management and Budget, the practice of making career officials available for the incoming administration to craft their budget was disregarded, leaving Biden officials frustrated that their budget will likely be delayed. And at the Office of the United States Trade Representative, the lack of interest in assisting the Biden transition was stated plainly.

“Transition is not a priority for USTR,” Robert Lighthizer’s chief of staff told a Biden official, according to a person briefed on the conversation.

A spokesperson for USTR did not respond to a request for comment. Officials at the Defense Department and OMB, meanwhile, have vocally defended their transition cooperation. “Our DOD political and career officials have been working with the utmost professionalism to support transition activities in a compressed time schedule,” Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller said in a Dec. 28. statement.

Complicating matters even more was the massive SolarWinds hack discovered late last year, which left open the possibility that suspected Russian operatives are still lurking inside federal computers, impacting virtually everything that Biden’s team tries to do. …

