Black-owned restaurants kept me in the Bay Area. If they close, there could be a cultural exodus

During halftime of Sunday’s football game between the New Orleans Saints and the Atlanta Falcons, I got restless and reminisced how, a year ago, I would have been sitting just a few blocks away from my apartment, watching the game at 2nd Half Sports Lounge with a collection of Black Oaklanders.

The sounds of the NFL games were almost background noise as hip-hop and R&B music played through overhead speakers. In the dining room, raucous bursts of laughter happened between bites of barbecue. The lounge felt like a small house party, one where everyone acted like they knew each other, even if they didn’t.

There aren’t many spots like this for me in the Bay Area.

I know how the Bay Area can be an easy place to feel lost in, especially when you’re Black and you aren’t seeing many Black people, and you’re living here without a social circle to serve as a foundation of support. This is how it is for many Black transplants who move here for a job, and it was the case for me when I arrived in Oakland more than four years ago. Businesses like 2nd Half Sports Lounge were my shortcut to not feeling so isolated. They were welcoming spaces where I could connect with folks who look like my brothers, my mom or my cousins, and they in turn would connect me with their friends.

When restaurants were forced to only offer takeout and outdoor dining during the early days of the pandemic, this neighborhood sports bar continued to thrive, it seemed. There was always a contingent of Black folks outside of the place in the evenings, sometimes waiting on orders, but always talking and watching whatever game was visible through the dining room windows. As crazy as the world felt, the space outside of that lounge felt like a happy reprieve from reality. …

