Board of Supervisors to Vote on Resolution Calling for Nathan Fletcher’s Immediate Resignation

SAN DIEGO — The San Diego County Board of Supervisors will be holding an emergency meeting on Tuesday to vote on a resolution of no confidence for Nathan Fletcher and to call on him to resign immediately, Supervisor Jim Desmond’s office said in a statement Sunday night.

Fletcher, who has been accused of sexual assault and harassment in a lawsuit by a former Metropolitan Transit System employee, announced his resignation late last month and that would be effective at the end of his medical leave on May 15.

The vote of no confidence resolution would be a symbolic measure to pressure the Supervisor to step down as soon as possible, according to Desmond’s office.Lawsuit against Supervisor Fletcher alleges sexual assault

“While the Board of Supervisors does not have the ultimate power to remove Mr. Fletcher, this resolution will serve as a powerful statement for him to resign,” the statement from the District 5 representative said. “Mr. Fletcher has let his constituents down and should no longer receive taxpayer funds.”

Desmond cited the need for Fletcher’s seat to be filled to move forward with the hiring of a new Chief Administrative Officer for the county.

The former CAO was set to retire at the end of March, but was brought back temporarily amidst the allegations surfacing.

If Fletcher were to step down following the vote, the vacancy in the fourth district supervisorial seat could either be filled by a Board of Supervisors appointment or through a special election, according to the county charter. The body would have 30 days to pursue either option.

According to a statement from Chairwoman Nora Vargas, the Board of Supervisors will also be meeting on May 2 to discuss the options for the board moving forward.

Numerous local officials have voiced support for the Supervisor’s decision to step down, expressing disappointment in Fletcher for the alleged behavior detailed in the lawsuit filing.

In a signed letter to the board, Vargas requested the vote on the resolution, citing that — “by his own statements” — Fletcher had not “upheld the principles of integrity expected in his position.”

“It’s clear to me that in order to move forward with the business of this county and to meet the needs of the people we represent, Supervisor Fletcher must resign immediately,” Vargas said in a statement Sunday.

The full letter requesting the vote of no confidence can be viewed here

Fletcher previously acknowledged engaging in “consensual interactions” with the MTS employee, but denied the allegations of sexual misconduct.

This is the latest development in a series of events that began unfolding at the end of last month, when the Supervisor announced that he would be suspending his campaign for the California State Senate to seek treatment for alcohol abuse and post-traumatic stress.

The lawsuit against Fletcher and MTS was announced in a statement released by his lawyer on Mar. 29 that refuted the allegations detailed in the complaint.

