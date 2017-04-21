Border Wall Politics & Gang Shootings in Santa Ana: Jim Lacy on Fox Business – VIDEO

In this segment from Fox Business News’ “Varney & Company” broadcast April 21, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy engages Stuart Varney on gang violence in Santa Ana, and liberal lawmakers in Sacramento who want to punish businesses that help build the Trump Administration’s border wall in San Diego County.
Jerry and the CA Dems ban and regulate guns, ammo, and many other self defense item from legal citizens. They pass more laws letting violent criminals out earlier, reduce penalties for crimes, put felons into jails instead of prisons, then pass a law to let them vote. They tax the working legal citizens into oblivion. They let criminals from other countries come into our state, then give them sanctuary. They turn a blind eye to violent riots and have the cops do nothing. Whose side are you on, Jerry & CA Dems? Why would I trust that anything you do is is for the well being of law abiding Californians?