Border Wall Politics & Gang Shootings in Santa Ana: Jim Lacy on Fox Business – VIDEO

April 21, 2017 By James V. Lacy 1 Comment

In this segment from Fox Business News’ “Varney & Company” broadcast April 21, California Political Review publisher Jim Lacy engages Stuart Varney on gang violence in Santa Ana, and liberal lawmakers in Sacramento who want to punish businesses that help build the Trump Administration’s border wall in San Diego County.

http://video.foxbusiness.com/v/5406364428001/?#sp=show-clips

