Brown for Senate? Governor Leads New California Poll

A Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies (IGS) poll released Tuesday indicates that California Gov. Jerry Brown is the leading alternative to incumbent Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-CA), in case the senior U.S. Senator decides not to run.
Age is mentioned as a factor in Feinstein’s potential retirement, though both Democrats would be in their eighties if they took office in 2019. Feinstein is the elder of the two: Brown was born on April 7, 1938; Feinstein was born June 22, 1933. Both hail from the San Francisco Bay Area.
Mark DiCamillo, director of the poll, wrote that Democrats are most inclined to oppose Feinstein based on her age — and yet they are also enthusiastic about a Senator Brown:
Among the sample of voters not reminded of her age, opinions about Feinstein running for a sixth term are mixed, with 48% saying this would be a good thing for the state and 52% believing it would be a bad thing. However, opinions of a Feinstein re-election bid turn negative among the sample of voters reminded of Feinstein’s age, with 62% saying her running again would be a bad thing for California and just 38% feeling it would be a good thing in this setting.
Democrats appear to be the segment most affected by mention of Feinstein’s age.
…
Governor Brown is the Democrat receiving the highest level of voter support (23%) in this setting. Each of the eight other Democrats listed obtains only single-digit support …
Former Fresno Mayor Ashley Swearengin, the lone Republican included in the mix, is backed by 22% of the electorate, mainly due to the strong backing of GOP voters in this setting.
In addition, according to the Sacramento Bee, the Berkeley IGS poll found that voter approval of the state legislature has reached levels not seen since the days of President Ronald Reagan, with 57% approving. That rating comes as the state’s Democrats attempt to confront the Trump administration over immigration, climate change and other policies.
OMG how more unintelligent can the voters get in this liberal utopia land? This would be tantamount to pouring gas on a fire!! Failing to destroy the state in two terms as governor, now ya want the 1960s hippie to do the same in federal government!!?? Brain dead libturds in ca ca land!
One more reason to push for a split Kalifornia. After hearing his rant a day ago on the road tax increase, I realized this idiot should be committed. We need a West Kalifornia and an East California ASAP.
Or Jefferson since they have already started.
Where is the “youth movement” in the Progressive/Democrat Party?
I thought the Millennials were the force for the future.
Boy is this one F&*ked up state, these liberal nuts have destroyed this state to the point of vey little chance of return. I can’t even order parts for my cars, lawnmowers or motorcycles because they won’t ship to liberal loon land. Didn’t people get enough of these liberal nuts in CA? This state is the laughing stock, we have the Boxer, Feinstein, Brown Pelosi, De Leon’s just to name a few and they want more of the same, a broke state with idiots representing it.
Are you kidding? A liberal retread that keeps popping up in every political job he can scrounge, who’s been in government his whole life and he wants more ? This guy should stay home, watch TV or play with his Tinker Toys. He’s done enough to ruin California. He’s the major reason the state is going downhill. A modern day snake oil salesman comes to mind.
It’s not the CA I grew up in. So sick of this clown. Do you know it’s a PRIVILEDGE to drive in this state, according to BOZO yesterday news, and that’s why we need to pay more taxes in gas and vehicle use – only 2/3rds vote will once again, move these monies to socialized programs! Wake up libs, when the workers are no longer working, who fits the bills…it sure won’t be the idiot libs!
Great. We are replacing someone is a couple of years away from a wheelchair with someone about to use a walker. Worse, neither have had a new idea in decades. We’re finished.
The one most likely to push that wheelchair over the cliff!
Just saw a video, interviews at Berkeley, students asserting that voter ID is designed to keep black voters away from the polls, because they do not know how to find the DMV, because they are felons and felons can’t vote, and similar stupid comments. Several blacks were then interviewed about this, thought voter ID no problem, showed their ID’s, gave directions to the nearest DMV, and one lady asked, “Who ARE they TALKING to?”
Of course, the answer is, at Berkeley, they have been talking to one another in a bubble of “liberalism.”. Any poll or pronouncement with a Berkeley brand on it sets up a cloud of disbelief these days. I ask the same question about the pollsters: who are they talking to?
No one with a shred of common sense, even those of us who can find the DMV, could possibly consider Governor Brown for Senator from California. Well, maybe our growing roster of released felons could.
We are already embarrassed by Senator Feinstein and now the ineffable Senator Harris. Senator Brown? Ohhh nooo.
Fuck no–the assholes and corruption must be destroyed or Cal will become a ghetto–the poll is a lie –I do not know anyone who approves of that ex-priest hypocrite bald headed piece of shit –they all need their heads and faces waterboarded in a toilet–feingerger harris boxer all of them
He has done enough damage as governor and due to His recent decisions belongs in a rest home for the mentally demented.
Actually, the majority choice, before filtering the responses to include only natural living people, was “Doesn’t matter, because I’m moving the **** out of here ! “