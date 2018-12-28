Business Flight From California Accelerating – New Study Confirms

By

The evidence is more than anecdotal. According to a recent study, business flight out of California has accelerated to an unprecedented level. In 2016, the year for which the most recent data is available, 1,800 businesses moved out or “disinvested” from California. This is the highest one-year total in the nine-year history of tracking by the study’s author.

The study was released by Spectrum Location Services, a firm specializing in advising businesses about the relative advantages or disadvantages of doing business in various locations. The firm’s principal, Joseph Vranich, is well-versed in California public policy. Not only has he tracked business flight out of the Golden State for nearly a decade, he was the co-author of the study of California’s High Speed Rail Project conducted in 2008, even before voters approved the bond measure. That study was prescient in predicting that the HSR project would meet virtually none of the promises made to voters.

The frequency of business abandonment may have started with a trickle, but it has now become a torrent. A harbinger of the trend occurred in 2005 when Buck Knives, a company founded in 1905 in San Diego, pulled up stakes and moved to Idaho. City leaders attributed the loss to California’s increasingly hostile attitude to the private sector. Since then, a litany of businesses with household names have followed suit, either by abandoning the state entirely or expanding major operations elsewhere. For example, Intel has invested billions in chip manufacturing plants in Oregon, New Mexico and Arizona. Nestle Corp. moved its headquarters from Glendale to Virginia. Others on the list include Waste Connections, Comcast, Campbell’s Soup, Tesla, Apple, Boeing and Farmers Brothers.

One of the more surprising conclusions of the report is that California’s crushing tax burden is no longer the primary motive for disinvestment.

