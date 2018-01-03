CA Gov Candidate Travis Allen Asks Jeff Sessions to Sue State Over New Sanctuary Law

By

California State Assemblyman Travis Allen invited President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions to sue Sacramento over the new “sanctuary state” law.

Tucker Carlson said that under the new law, all police statewide are banned from inquiring about immigration status, and that the legislation also has guidelines for schools as well.

“Illegal aliens are now a protected class,” Carlson said, comparing Gov. Jerry Brown’s (D-Calif.) actions to that of former Alabama Gov. George Wallace (D) whose forced segregation of schools required President Kennedy to send in the national guard.

Allen (R-Huntington Beach) agreed that the federal government must do something to stop Brown’s allegedly lawless action. …

Click here to read the full article from Fox News