Calexit gets go-ahead to start collecting signatures

Advocates who want California to secede from the rest of the United States were given the green light Monday to begin collecting signatures for their initiative.
California’s Secretary of State Alex Padilla announced the ballot proposal had been cleared.
The latest measure would ask voters in 2020 to decide whether to open up a secession discussion. If passed, a second election would be held a year later asking voters to affirm the decision and become an independent country.
Advocates have until mid-October to gather 365,880 signatures of registered voters to get it on the ballot.
“We realize it may seem like a long time to wait,” Marinelli told The Times of San Diego. “But we need time to have a serious dialogue with the people of California about why they should support the independence referendum by voting yes. The voters need to make an informed decision when they go to the polls to determine California’s political future.”
Evans told CNBC that while his group is progressive, they do embrace some conservative ideals.
“Calexit is left — we are progressive, and that’s why we don’t like Trump,” Evans said. “But there are some very hardcore Republican concepts to Calexit, including the group saying don’t waste our tax money.”
Evans says his group’s membership has grown four times its size since President Trump took office. There are about 44,000 current members.
There have been multiple efforts in the past for California to break away from the rest of America. They have either been withdrawn or failed to gather the signatures required to advance.
As the Yes California group gears up, another initiative to break up California into three separate states is also taking shape. That plan, backed by Silicon Valley billionaire Tim Draper, would create a northern California state with San Francisco at its core, another state near Los Angeles and a third that covers the Central Valley as well as San Diego.
And if that were not enough, there’s yet another proposal in play known as “New California” that would cut out rural counties and make them into individual states.
The founders of New California describe the rest of California as “ungovernable.”
“The current state of California has become governed by a tyranny,” the group declared in an online statement.
Just 2 States with the North State as JEFFERSON cut off Sacramento down!!! NO SanFranNan crap for the North State keep the MONEY OUT! No Progressives in the north state! Those who chose socialism can stay down south with poop soup they have demanded and created. eff them. The “:Fabian Socialist weak ass Commies” can have it and clean up the mess they have made of Southern California and leave the North State and our resources the hell alone.
Well it looks like like California is the sacrificial goat for martial law and the end of the US as we know it.
Thanks to Obuttma it only take three States of emergency at one time in any state to declare Martial law for the rest of the country , at least that is what I read a few years ago.
Wonder what would happen if Martial law was declared and the President along with the Vice President met an untimely death leaving the Presidency to Rinos and Demoncraps , can you say new world order and an end to America as we know it .
just food for thought.
A better idea would be to ship the 44,000 “current members” that are behind this to Canada, Australia or some other socialist country. Oh and be sure to take Moonbeam, Becerra, de Leon, Pelosi, Newsom and Harris with them. THEN see the improvement in Kaliforniastan.
The whole reason to split the state is the rural areas get no say in what happens. If it is divide this way they still won’t get any say because each area is based on a big city or two each of which has a larger population than the rural areas the result of which is the rural areas still have no say in what happens
Calexit advocates give no consideration to federally-funded programs that CA is extremely dependent on. Federal dollars supporting CA would be terminated, shifting an enormous and unsustainable burden on to taxpayers. CA would have to develop its own monetary and military defense systems, and grow an immense bureaucracy.