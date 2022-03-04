California Assemblywoman Shocked At Homeless Living On City Streets

Asks ‘Can we explain this? Who is responsible? Solutions please’
Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D – Fullerton) posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday of a couple of homeless tents on a city sidewalk, and asks why. “Can we explain this? Who is responsible? Solutions please,” she Tweeted.
The responses were epic, predictable, snarky, defensive, and there were the trolls. But several questioned how the Assemblywoman could be so tone deaf to what’s been going on all around her, in Sacramento and in her home district.
This guy let her have it: “Isn’t it literally your job to understand the situation and do your best to solve it?”
A political consultant replied: “Democrats have been in the supermajority in the CA legislature for a decade, with a Dem Gov… and they run almost every major city. It’s pretty lame for you to ask who is responsible.”
Another reply said: “Because of Democrat regulations and policies. Move to any other state and it wouldn’t cost as much to build. Democrats didn’t say no to the first tent is the problem. Now it’s in every neighborhood and they’re not all nice people.”
And another… “Every single housing law passed in CA for a generation made housing more expensive; restrictive zoning, CEQA, Title 24, ADA, labor requirements, waste water management, VMT, and many others…all seemingly righteous, but all straws on the camel’s back. Well, the camel fell over.”
One reply offered the heart of the government-created issue: “This photo is explained by the Martin v. Boise decision and Prop 47. Both must be corrected to seriously address homelessness.”
This response was mind-blowing: “Need a living wage for our people and to get investors out of housing.”
Comments
Sharon Quirk-Silva hails from the Land of Academia – need we say more about her lack of knowledge about the ever-growing homeless situation? Yet, Californians keep electing and re-electing these Democrats and then wonder why so many family, friends, neighbors and coworkers are leaving California.
Wonder how many more of our elected politicians are so distanced from the real world.
Her quirky observation is self-impaling! Like so many in-office politicians, she’s bubbled amongst her own kind–Femi-Democratic-Robots–who lives a comfortable life and wants only good things for everyone else. Uh, not paid for by her untaxed, evasive, tax-sheltered, NGOed and taxpayer-pensioned co-politicians. What a fool…probably equipped with a Public School’s dim-bulb quality style “education” and too much exuberance for nonsense, irrationality and duplicity.
The majority know exactly what is going on.
The power of using uninformed illegals, the crying towel of the wretched, and more is the political base of Socialism.
Require work for welfare. Require work for “free” health care. Give a time limit of months not years on unemployment.
Then watch the numbers disappear. When the magnet of “free” money is gone they will go else where.
But then again the RSP (radical socialist partry aka democrats) know their buying of elections evaporates when personal responsibility for you life is demanded.
I am shocked! Shocked to discover there are homeless in California!