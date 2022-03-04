California Assemblywoman Shocked At Homeless Living On City Streets

By

Asks ‘Can we explain this? Who is responsible? Solutions please’

Assemblywoman Sharon Quirk-Silva (D – Fullerton) posted a photo on Twitter Tuesday of a couple of homeless tents on a city sidewalk, and asks why. “Can we explain this? Who is responsible? Solutions please,” she Tweeted.

The responses were epic, predictable, snarky, defensive, and there were the trolls. But several questioned how the Assemblywoman could be so tone deaf to what’s been going on all around her, in Sacramento and in her home district.

This guy let her have it: “Isn’t it literally your job to understand the situation and do your best to solve it?”

A political consultant replied: “Democrats have been in the supermajority in the CA legislature for a decade, with a Dem Gov… and they run almost every major city. It’s pretty lame for you to ask who is responsible.”

Another reply said: “Because of Democrat regulations and policies. Move to any other state and it wouldn’t cost as much to build. Democrats didn’t say no to the first tent is the problem. Now it’s in every neighborhood and they’re not all nice people.”

And another… “Every single housing law passed in CA for a generation made housing more expensive; restrictive zoning, CEQA, Title 24, ADA, labor requirements, waste water management, VMT, and many others…all seemingly righteous, but all straws on the camel’s back. Well, the camel fell over.”

One reply offered the heart of the government-created issue: “This photo is explained by the Martin v. Boise decision and Prop 47. Both must be corrected to seriously address homelessness.”

This response was mind-blowing: “Need a living wage for our people and to get investors out of housing.”

