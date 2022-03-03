California Bar Investigating Trump lawyer For Ethic Breaches

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The State Bar of California says it is investigating well-known conservative attorney John Eastman for possible ethics violations after the one-time candidate for state attorney general argued former U.S. President Donald Trump could stay in office despite losing the 2020 election.
Eastman, the former dean of Chapman University law school in Southern California, was one of Trump’s lawyers during the election. He wrote a memo that argued former Vice President Mike Pence could keep Trump in power by overturning the results of the election during a joint session of Congress convened to count electoral votes. Critics have likened that to instructions for staging a coup.
Pence refused to do that. But on the day of the vote count, Eastman spoke at a rally of Trump supporters Washington. Shortly after that, Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Capitol.
Trump eventually left office. Since then, a committee of U.S. lawmakers investigating the attack has subpoenaed Eastman, along with nine other former White House aides.
Tuesday, the State Bar of California confirmed it has been investigating Eastman since September for potentially breaking the law and state ethics rules “in relation to the November 2020 presidential election.” Such investigations are usually kept secret, but the State Bar’s rules say it can publicly confirm them “when warranted for protection of the public.”
In a news release, the bar said “details of the investigation must remain confidential” to comply with state law and “give the investigation the greatest chance of success.”
George Cardona, the State Bar’s chief trial counsel, investigates and prosecutes attorney disciplinary matters before the State Bar Court, which can recommend attorneys be either suspended or, in some cases, lose their licenses to practice law. The California Supreme Court ultimately decides what to do.
“A number of individuals and entities have brought to the State Bar’s attention press reports, court filings, and other public documents detailing Mr. Eastman’s conduct,” Cardona said. “We want to thank those who took the time to bring to our attention this information, which serves as the starting point for our investigation.”
Comments
If the charges are true, he should definitely be dis-barred, but that would be the least of his worries. He should also be convicted and sentenced to prison for a good many years. To hell to these people who think they should be able to run the US like a banana republic, including Trump.
What did Eastman base his opinions on? Surely he didn’t just pull his ideas out of a hat. We read of his supposed transgressions, but there’s nothing here to explain Eastman’s position so we can get a balanced view of the issue. Bad reporting.
Roger Ogden, you are a MORON and have no idea what your talking about. Eastman did not do anything wrong. However, what the January 6th committee of Nazi’s in congress is attempting to do is outrageous and un-American!
@Robert – People who make insults like that generally don’t have a good argument or are not articulate enough to express a rational argument. Eastman and Trump should probably end up in adjacent cells in a federal penitentiary. Let them be charged and let it be decided by a federal judge and jury.
The attack on Congress by a mob of yahoos, while livestreaming themselves committing felonies has to be one of the dumbest episodes in American history and Trump incited it.
Roger
If you think you are a comedian you fail
If you are being at all serious you could not be more wrong. You should get up on things going on in your own country if in fact you are an American. Right now it appears you are under the influence of propaganda. If you are intelligent enough get informed first. Then post.
All atty Eastman advised in his letter to Pence was to recount the votes that appear to have been misreported. That is not illegal. BTW Pence ended any political aspirations he may have had on that day by not taking the prudent action as advised by Eastman. I stead he listened to Short his staff member. Now the entire country is suffering under a stolen election by coup. Wake up smell the coffee. Stop drinking the koolaid!! There is plenty of conservative sources now. Wise up or shut up. (!)