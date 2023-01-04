California is Now A ‘Refuge for Trans Kids’

By

California already an ‘abortion sanctuary state,’ will now be a ‘transgender state of refuge’

State Sen. Scott Wiener celebrated passage of his bill, SB 107, in August, which just became law January 1st, and now erodes parents’ rights by allowing minor children to travel to California for trans procedures, puberty blockers, known as “gender-affirming health care.”

SB 107 allows non-parent adults to bring minor children to California for experimental and damaging transgender medical interventions, without the knowledge or consent of their parents.

SB 107 now makes California a destination state for “transgender” procedures for minors.

Sen. Wiener claimed that “this is an accepted medical practice,” to the Assembly Appropriations Committee in August. He described the “accepted medical practice” as “Parents allowing their children to have health care.”

A lawyer/mother testified in August that SB 107 is unconstitutional and violates parental rights by offering protections to non-custodial parents to abscond to California for trans gender treatments. “Every Attorney General in the country should be filing lawsuits against California for sterilizing or experimenting on minors,” she said.

The Protect Child Health Coalition warned:

“SB107 would create a series of unprecedented and dangerous exceptions to California law and customary practice regarding cooperation with other states’ legal proceedings. For example, it would forbid the release of medical information, even in a civil or criminal proceeding and even in response to a valid subpoena.”

“Even more shocking is what the law says about parental custody determinations. It would actually authorize parental kidnapping (when a non-custodial parent illegally takes a child from the parent who has legal custody) if the purpose of the kidnapping is to subject the child to radical gender transition procedures.

Never addressed were the “de-transitioner” warnings and experiences of trauma, regret, and often normal issues of confused teenagers. The New York Post did an in-depth report on this important aspect of regret, in which they identified many young people seeking to transition, but are doing so without a proper mental-health evaluation.

“According to an online survey of detransitioners conducted by Dr. Lisa Littman last year, 40% said their gender dysphoria was caused by a mental-health condition and 62% felt medical professionals did not investigate whether trauma was a factor in their transition decisions,” the Post reported.

“I saw children being fast-tracked onto medical solutions for psychological problems, and when kids get on the medical conveyor belt, they don’t get off,” Marcus Evans said. He was the Clinical Director of Adult and Adolescent Services at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Trust, a publicly funded mental-health center in the UK where many youth seek treatment for gender dysphoria, the Post reported. “But the politicization of the issue was shutting down proper clinical rigor. That meant quite vulnerable kids were in danger of being put on a medical path for treatment that they may well regret.”

This bill was rammed through California legislative committees by the state’s Democrats, and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom ignoring any real “transition” data or real life accounts.

